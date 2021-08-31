ajc logo
Lightning strike kills lifeguard on Jersey Shore; 7 others survive

A note left with flowers is seen placed by a lifeguard chair on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured Monday by a lightning strike.
A note left with flowers is seen placed by a lifeguard chair on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured Monday by a lightning strike.

Credit: Wayne Parry

News
By Robert Moran, The Philadelphia Inquirer
39 minutes ago

A lightning strike killed a lifeguard and injured seven other people late Monday afternoon at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. at the 21st Avenue Beach in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township in Ocean County, the township Police Department said.

Eight people, including four lifeguards, were hit by the lightning strike or were affected by residual lightning, the police said in a statement. The seven survivors were transported to area hospitals to be treated.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement Monday evening on the death of the lifeguard and the others who were hurt.

A lifeguard chair sits overturned on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured by a lightning strike.
A lifeguard chair sits overturned on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured by a lightning strike.

Credit: Wayne Parry

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured. I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

The Asbury Park Press reported that the lifeguard was 19 years old.

Mayor Carmen Amato said in an email: “This is a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore.

“This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater.

“On behalf of myself and our entire community, I offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man.”

The township beaches will be closed to swimming Tuesday through Thursday because lifeguards and other beach staff will have those days off and crisis counselors will be made available for staff, police said.

