Lawrenceville teen stabs and kills mother on Thanksgiving, police say

The deceased woman, 42-year-old Marcia Chance, lived in the 1100 block of Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville. She had already succumbed to her injuries by the time police arrived at the scene. Officers had received a call about a “domestic related assault” around noon.

Chance’s son, Varian Hibbert, has been taken into custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center, according to police. There is no ongoing threat to the public.