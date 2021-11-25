ajc logo
Lawrenceville teen stabs and kills mother on Thanksgiving, police say

The 42-year-old woman was dead by the time police arrived

A woman died of stab wounds in her home following a Thanksgiving Day attack by her 18-year-old son, according to Gwinnett County Police.

The deceased woman, 42-year-old Marcia Chance, lived in the 1100 block of Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville. She had already succumbed to her injuries by the time police arrived at the scene. Officers had received a call about a “domestic related assault” around noon.

Chance’s son, Varian Hibbert, has been taken into custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center, according to police. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Hibbert has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Lautaro Grinspan
Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

