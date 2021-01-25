Georgia lawmaker to reintroduce in-state tuition bill for young immigrants

Donald Trump campaigned on ending DACA during his successful run for president in 2016. But in a ruling last year, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Trump from immediately proceeding with his plan. Last week, President Joe Biden issued a memo directing the Justice and Homeland Security departments to “preserve and fortify DACA.”

In 2018, the Georgia Supreme Court decided against hearing a lawsuit in favor of allowing DACA recipients to pay in-state tuition. Its decision came after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled against the lawsuit, reversing a lower court’s decision that said DACA recipients should be permitted to pay in-state tuition.

Carpenter’s HB 997 also specified that for students to be eligible for in-state tuition they must be younger than 30, have been in the United States since they turned 12 and have graduated from a Georgia high school or obtained Georgia GED diplomas.

Bernie Olvera, 27, a DACA recipient who graduated from Dalton High School and Dalton State College, is among those who could benefit from Carpenter’s legislation. Olvera works as a technology consultant in Atlanta and is interested in getting a graduate degree.

“Something like a tuition equity bill would really help people like me and families,” said Olvera, whose parents brought him to the United States from Mexico when he was 4.