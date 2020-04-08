Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus news: LA mayor orders non-medical essential businesses to wear masks

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | April 8, 2020
By Tim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionStephanie Toone - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

8:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m.

According to Honduras Supreme Court of Justice, prisoners serving intermittent sentences in the country have been authorized to serve sentences through house arrest during COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine.

1:15 p.m.

NYC death toll from coronavirus has now surpassed that of 9/11, according to health officials

At least 3,202 people have died in New York from COVID-19, according to the count released by the city. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

12:02 p.m.

12:00 p.m.

11:22 a.m.

11:05 a.m.

11:04 a.m.

11:01 a.m.

10:51 a.m.

9:36 a.m.

6:55 a.m.

5:23 a.m. A man was arrested after coughing on people inside of a Walmart in Henry County, Tenn., and yelling that he had the coronavirus, according to this local media report.

12:15 a.m. ESPN reports Major League Baseball Major League Baseball are focusing on a plan that could allow them to start the season as early as May.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.