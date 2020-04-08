Latest coronavirus news: LA mayor orders non-medical essential businesses to wear masks

7:20 p.m.

According to Honduras Supreme Court of Justice, prisoners serving intermittent sentences in the country have been authorized to serve sentences through house arrest during COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine.

1:15 p.m.

NYC death toll from coronavirus has now surpassed that of 9/11, according to health officials

At least 3,202 people have died in New York from COVID-19, according to the count released by the city. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

12:02 p.m.

New Covid-19 numbers from @ncdhhs 3221 confirmed cases +351 from yesterday. It's the biggest one day jump we've seen. 13 more people have died. Hospitalizations are up 84 from yesterday. But the state is reporting an increase in available ICU and inpatient hospital beds. — (@JamieBollWBTV)Apr 07 2020

12:00 p.m.

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! — (@RandPaul)Apr 07 2020

11:22 a.m.

Why didn’t the I.G., who spent 8 years with the Obama Administration (Did she Report on the failed H1N1 Swine Flu debacle where 17,000 people died?), want to talk to the Admirals, Generals, V.P. & others in charge, before doing her report. Another Fake Dossier! — (@realDonaldTrump)Apr 07 2020

11:05 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said projections show hospitalizations for COVID-19 may be reaching a plateau in New York state. — Eric Tichy (@EricTichy) April 7, 2020

11:04 a.m.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

11:01 a.m.

This morning MSDH is reporting 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with eight new deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 1,915, with 59 deaths. More case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlIMqcd pic.twitter.com/bLNNDO8Njh — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 7, 2020

10:51 a.m.

Florida COVID-19 numbers just released:

-14504 total cases (up from 13629 last night)

-1777 hospital admissions (up from 1719)

-283 deaths (up from 254)

-4997 in Dade (up from 4671)

-2213 in Broward (up from 2075)

-1136 in Palm Beach (up from 1082) — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 7, 2020

9:36 a.m.

230 sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt have now tested positive for the coronaviurs, a US official tells CNN. More than 70% of the crew have now been tested. Only ~2,000 have been moved ashore. The Navy originally said it would move 2,700 ashore by last Friday — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 7, 2020

6:55 a.m.

5:23 a.m. A man was arrested after coughing on people inside of a Walmart in Henry County, Tenn., and yelling that he had the coronavirus, according to this local media report.

12:15 a.m. ESPN reports Major League Baseball Major League Baseball are focusing on a plan that could allow them to start the season as early as May.