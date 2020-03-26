Latest coronavirus updates: Rep. Ayanna Pressley reportedly undegoes testing

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the deadly coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and around the world.
8:50 p.m.
Today's coronavirus data from @RIHEALTH. Total of 132 cases evenly split between women and men. The number of negative and pending test results are only for the State Health Laboratories, not private or hospital labs. pic.twitter.com/VZrchDfwpf— Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) March 26, 2020
8:44 p.m.
. @AyannaPressley is taking a COVID-19 test, per her CoS Sarah Groh, and is therefore missing a @workingparty phone call with liberal activists.— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) March 26, 2020
7:34 p.m.
BREAKING: @msdh confirms 5 total deaths from COVID-19 as of tonight.— Jenna Jordan (@NewsieJJ) March 25, 2020
7:04 p.m.
#BreakingNews: Ottawa Public Health reporting the first #COVID19 death in the city, a man in his 90's died in hospital today. #ottnews— 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) March 25, 2020
7:01 p.m.
#COVID19 might have a seasonal cycle, says Dr. Fauci. "We need to be prepared we will get a cycle around the second time." pic.twitter.com/RwApZ33dQj— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 25, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Asked how many deaths are acceptable to him, Trump says, "None. Okay? None. If that's your question."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 25, 2020
5:54 p.m.
BREAKING: Dr. David Kirschke just said on @WJHL11 that for the first time some COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee can not be traced directly to travel outside the area pointing to “community spread”. That means person to person transmission is likely happening here.— Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) March 25, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Rapper Meek Mill asks people to sign petition calling for protection of prison inmates from COVID-19.
We're fighting hard, but we need everyone's voice right now.— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 25, 2020
Talk to your Governor today and tell him to protect people behind bars from #COVID19.
Safer prisons = safer communities. https://t.co/bRRbiHHy8F
4:39 p.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 495.64 or 2.39% to 21,200.55, the first back-to-back gain in five weeks since the virus sparked an intense sell-off.
4:01 p.m.
Italy nears 75,000 positive cases; U.S. exceeds 60,000.
Coronavirus cases in US now surpass 60,000, with 838 deaths.— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) March 25, 2020
Highest state case totals:
• New York: 30,811
• New Jersey: 3,675
• California: 2,626
• Washington: 2,469
• Louisiana: 1,795
• Michigan: 1,791
• Illinois: 1,535
(As of 2 p.m. ET, March 25)
3:47 p.m.
Idaho Gov. Little issues stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, Apple reportedly discusses delaying release of 5G iPhone.
Just In: Gov. Brad Little issuing a state-wide stay home order for Idaho. Check @IdahoStatesman for updates.— (@Jacob_Scholl)Mar 25 2020
#Apple weighs delaying 5G #iPhone launch by months, sources say https://s.nikkei.com/2Jf1rYv #coronavirus $AAPL— (@NAR)Mar 25 2020
3:12 p.m.
SpaceX is making and donating hand sanitizer and face shields for the coronavirus effort, says email https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/25/spacex-makes-and-donates-hand-sanitizer-face-shields-to-stop-covid-19.html?__source=twitter|main— (@CNBC)Mar 25 2020
2:36 p.m.
World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz died Wednesday in New Jersey at age 59. Cardoz had tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/seDBpm7Aro— CNN (@CNN) March 25, 2020
2:29 p.m.
The Democratic National Convention has reportedly begun discussions on shortening the July convention or going all-digital.
1:04 p.m.
NEW: @DeptofDefense raising HPCON [health protection condition] level to Charlie "at all DoD installations globally" due to #COVID19 #coronavirus, per @PentagonPresSec Alyssa Farah— (@jseldin)Mar 25 2020
11:45 a.m.
#BREAKING #PinellasCounty passes “stay at home” resolution but will NOT force essential businesses to close. @abcactionnews #TampaBay #FL #coronavirus #COVID19 @PinellasCoNews pic.twitter.com/czIwaFoi50— Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) March 25, 2020
11:42 a.m.
Alabama reports 283 #coronavirus cases, up from 242 yesterday afternoon. That includes 10 in Mobile County, and four in Baldwin County.— Brendan Kirby (@BrendanKKirby) March 25, 2020
11:32 a.m.
#BREAKING #PinellasCounty passes “stay at home” resolution but will NOT force essential businesses to close. @abcactionnews #TampaBay #FL #coronavirus #COVID19 @PinellasCoNews pic.twitter.com/czIwaFoi50— Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) March 25, 2020
11:37 a.m.
House gavels out before passing coronavirus stimulus package. The U.S. House of Representatives gaveled out late Wednesday morning without passing the bipartisan, $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
11:17 a.m.
BREAKING NEWS: “Stay Home” order has passed in Osceola County (6-2 vote). @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 #OsceolaCounty #StCloud #Celebration #Poinciana #Kissimmee #Harmony #YeehawJunction #Campbell #BuenaventuraLakes #Holopaw— Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) March 25, 2020
10:57 a.m.
URGENT: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet urges Governments to act now to prevent #COVID19 devastating the health of people in detention and other closed facilities, as part of global efforts to contain the pandemic.— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) March 25, 2020
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/rnNyBisoDM#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/xZZyqeVKwn
10:32 a.m.
BREAKING: Metro Nashville now has 257 confirmed cases of #COVID19, 22 of those remain active, with 1 confirmed death.— Jason Steen (@jasonashville) March 25, 2020
9:17 a.m.
A SAO tells me the aid to airlines will be in the form of direct grants that don’t have to be paid back, but airlines must not make layoffs through a date later this year, and the government will take some equity share so taxpayers see some upside in the out years.— (@EamonJavers)Mar 25 2020
8:29 a.m.
JUST IN: @TSA confirms TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tested POSITIVE for #COVID19 within the last 14 days; exact date of diagnosis NOT released. The agent last worked at the main passenger checkpoint from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 18. @WKRN— (@JoshBreslowWKRN)Mar 25 2020
6:58 a.m.
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus. The heir to the British throne has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
6:37 a.m.
G URGENT DATA | 47,610 infected in Spain and 3,434 fatalities today. 3,166 are in the ICU and 5,367 recovered.— (@joanguirado)Mar 25 2020
3:03 a.m.
White House, Senate reach deal on trillion-dollar COVID-19 stimulus bill.