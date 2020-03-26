X

Latest coronavirus updates: Rep. Ayanna Pressley reportedly undegoes testing

FDA-approved coronavirus rapid test produces 45-minute results

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | March 26, 2020
By Tim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionLane Elder

Rapper Meek Mill asks people to sign petition calling for protection of prison inmates from COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 495.64 or 2.39% to 21,200.55, the first back-to-back gain in five weeks since the virus sparked an intense sell-off.

Italy nears 75,000 positive cases; U.S. exceeds 60,000.

Idaho Gov. Little issues stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, Apple reportedly discusses delaying release of 5G iPhone.

The Democratic National Convention has reportedly begun discussions on shortening the July convention or going all-digital.

House gavels out before passing coronavirus stimulus package. The U.S. House of Representatives gaveled out late Wednesday morning without passing the bipartisan, $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus. The heir to the British throne has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

White House, Senate reach deal on trillion-dollar COVID-19 stimulus bill.

