Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus updates: Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | March 13, 2020
By Tim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the deadly coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and around the world.

10:20 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

The prime minister is also quarantining himself, although he does not have any symptoms.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” his office announced in a statement.

5:19 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

Trinidad & Tobago has reportedly confirmed its first coronavirus case.

4:17 p.m.

All remaining NCAA championship games have been canceled, NCAA Director of Communication Stacey Osburn said in a statement Thursday.

4 p.m.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Fábio Wajngarten, the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Wajngarten tested positive for the new coronavirus after traveling to South Florida.

NBC 6 South Florida reported Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez have also self-quarantined after possibly coming into contact with Wajngarten.

3:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball has canceled spring training games and will delay 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks, the MLB said in a statement this afternoon citing a decision reached by Commissioner Rob D. Manfred after a call with the MLB  Players Association and the 30 MLB teams.

Explore»Related: Sports world reeling as coronavirus sparks massive suspensions, cancellations

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the statement said. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

The MLB’s decision comes after the NBA first suspended its season, followed by the NHL and MLS.

1:25 p.m.

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell has canceled the previously scheduled Senate recess, saying, “I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”

1:15 p.m.

12:35 p.m.

The first coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in the state of Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said the victim was a 67-year-old male who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone the AJC reported. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9 and had "underlying medical conditions," according to state officials.

12:17 p.m.

A baby boy is among the 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, Canada. Global News reported that, according to health officials, the baby contracted the illness through close contact. He was taken North York General Hospital and is currently self-isolating.

The total number of confirmed cases in the providence is now at 59.

12:10 p.m.

Professional Golfers' Association Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Thursday that all PGA Tour events will continue as scheduled, but will not have fans in attendance.

»Related: Fact vs. fiction: Official sources for coronavirus news

"Let me preface my remarks by reinforcing that the health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA TOUR is our top priority," the statement said.

“I’ve spoken to President Trump this morning, and I spoke to Governor Ron DeSantis a few hours ago as well. Our team is in constant communication with local health authorities in each market in which our tournaments are played, and we are tracking and monitoring the health information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization in addition to the travel advisories provided by the U.S. State Department. Both the White House and the Governor’s office have been and are supportive of the precautionary measures we have taken to this point.”

The policy will be in place from The Players Championship, which starts Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. The Valero Texas Open is from March 30 - April 5.

11:23 a.m.

11:22 a.m.

11:08 a.m.

10:58 a.m.

10:44 a.m.

9:56 a.m.

9:47 a.m.

9:18 a.m.

9:11 a.m. 

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, is closing his Washington office as a precaution.

8:52 a.m. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-North Carolina, said morning briefing "left many questions unanswered."

8:46 a.m. Princess Cruises joins Viking Cruises in halting  operations.

5:47 a.m.

2:02 a.m.

2:01 a.m. 

1:24 a.m.

12:50 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.