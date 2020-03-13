Latest coronavirus updates: Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. His office says Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation. https://t.co/0C9nRD9B9q — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2020

The prime minister is also quarantining himself, although he does not have any symptoms.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” his office announced in a statement.

5:19 p.m.

UPDATE: @KCPubHealth reports 270 cases of COVID-19 today (+36) along with one death (27), a man in his 80s (not associated with LCCK). It’s expected the case count will double every 5-7 days #KOMONews — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) March 12, 2020

4:20 p.m.

Trinidad & Tobago has reportedly confirmed its first coronavirus case.

#HappeningNow: The Minister of Health confirms at a Media Conference conference that Trinidad and Tobago has its first confirmed case of #COVID19. The case is an imported case from Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/50WquwRRYu — Ministry of Health (@MOH_TT) March 12, 2020

4:17 p.m.

All remaining NCAA championship games have been canceled, NCAA Director of Communication Stacey Osburn said in a statement Thursday.

4 p.m.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Fábio Wajngarten, the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Wajngarten tested positive for the new coronavirus after traveling to South Florida.

Here is my statement regarding my decision to self-quarantine: pic.twitter.com/zKAmOXIB2Q — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 12, 2020

NBC 6 South Florida reported Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez have also self-quarantined after possibly coming into contact with Wajngarten.

3:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball has canceled spring training games and will delay 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks, the MLB said in a statement this afternoon citing a decision reached by Commissioner Rob D. Manfred after a call with the MLB Players Association and the 30 MLB teams.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the statement said. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

The MLB’s decision comes after the NBA first suspended its season, followed by the NHL and MLS.

1:25 p.m.

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell has canceled the previously scheduled Senate recess, saying, “I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”

Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week. I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 12, 2020

1:15 p.m.

I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020 I was looking forward to sitting down with premiers and Indigenous leaders later today, but given the circumstances we‘ll be postponing our meeting. In the meantime, we‘ll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020

12:35 p.m.

The first coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in the state of Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said the victim was a 67-year-old male who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone the AJC reported. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9 and had "underlying medical conditions," according to state officials.

12:17 p.m.

A baby boy is among the 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, Canada. Global News reported that, according to health officials, the baby contracted the illness through close contact. He was taken North York General Hospital and is currently self-isolating.

The 17 new cases in Ontario include a baby boy.https://t.co/xl2gawOtYr — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) March 12, 2020

The total number of confirmed cases in the providence is now at 59.

12:10 p.m.

Professional Golfers' Association Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Thursday that all PGA Tour events will continue as scheduled, but will not have fans in attendance.

"Let me preface my remarks by reinforcing that the health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA TOUR is our top priority," the statement said.

“I’ve spoken to President Trump this morning, and I spoke to Governor Ron DeSantis a few hours ago as well. Our team is in constant communication with local health authorities in each market in which our tournaments are played, and we are tracking and monitoring the health information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization in addition to the travel advisories provided by the U.S. State Department. Both the White House and the Governor’s office have been and are supportive of the precautionary measures we have taken to this point.”

The policy will be in place from The Players Championship, which starts Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. The Valero Texas Open is from March 30 - April 5.

11:23 a.m.

.@scdhec is giving an update on COVID 19. They say there have been 58 people tested in the state, with 8 presumptive positive cases and 2 confirmed cases — (@brittany_WACH)Mar 12 2020

11:22 a.m.

BREAKING: @GovBillLee declared a state of emergency Thursday, as coronavirus continues to spread in Tennessee. — (@GraceWRCB)Mar 12 2020

11:08 a.m.

Pelosi says people should also refrain from elbow bumping. "Forget any physical contact, greetings. Bow in an Eastern style." — (@igorbobic)Mar 12 2020

10:58 a.m.

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — (@GrantWahl)Mar 12 2020

10:44 a.m.

There are currently 12 presumptive positive/ confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NC. 7- Wake Co 2- Forsyth Co 1- Chatham Co 1- Johnston Co 1- Durham Co* (resident tested positive in another state and will remain there until the illness has subsided and isolation is complete.) — (@JoeBrunoWSOC9)Mar 12 2020

9:56 a.m.

As of this morning, all public Pentagon tours are canceled until further notice. We regret the inconvenience to our more than 2,000 visitors a week, but our key priorities are the health of our people & ensuring our ability to continue executing vital national security missions. — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) March 12, 2020

9:47 a.m.

NEW — @larry_kudlow told Republicans on a party call this morning that PRESIDENT TRUMP may sign a disaster declaration under the Stafford Act today. — (@JakeSherman)Mar 12 2020

9:18 a.m.

.@MayorGimenez of Miami-Dade County has declared a state of emergency over coronavirus and suspended the county youth fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament and all major events at American Airlines Arena, where the Miami Heat play. — (@PatriciaMazzei)Mar 12 2020

9:11 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, is closing his Washington office as a precaution.

New: Sen. Tom Cotton @SenTomCotton closes DC office as precaution after staffer in Sen. Cantwell’s office tests positive for #COVID19 — Roxana Tiron (@rtiron) March 12, 2020

8:52 a.m. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-North Carolina, said morning briefing "left many questions unanswered."

Rep. WALKER (R-N.C.) says coronavirus briefing from Trump admin this AM left many questions unanswered, especially on testing. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 12, 2020

8:46 a.m. Princess Cruises joins Viking Cruises in halting operations.

BREAKING: Carnival's Princess Cruises line to voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to coronavirus https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 12, 2020

Viking Cruises cancels all cruises until May 1 due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/EGiOedfQx9 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 12, 2020

5:47 a.m.

#BreakingThisMorning Emmanuel Mudiay tests positive for coronavirus, as well. Now the second player on the Utah Jazz. https://t.co/1VcJZ322uj — (@AJGershTV)Mar 12 2020

2:02 a.m.

New state guidance: Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. — (@jessemelgar)Mar 12 2020

2:01 a.m.

@PBCFR has confirmed one passenger on the plane has the coronavirus. The other passengers were all allowed to leave the airport. — (@wpbf_ari)Mar 12 2020

1:24 a.m.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — (@KingJames)Mar 12 2020

12:50 a.m.