Latest coronavirus updates: NYPD reports first death

8:35 p.m.
We are sad to announce the passing of our own NYPD family member, Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson. Mr. Dickson faithfully served this department for 14 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YIKzhMXsuc— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 27, 2020
#BREAKING: LA Air Force Base has confirmed its first case of #coronavirus and declared a public health emergency in response. https://t.co/a8yaSaULFr— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 27, 2020
007:08 p.m.
NEW: Congresswoman @RepFletcher is in self-quarantine after experiencing symptoms, including a fever. She was tested for #COVID19 today and is awaiting results. "I will continue to work from home, as I have been, advocating for the needs of our community," she wrote. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/w22xYtEd1h— Aaron Wische (@KPRC2Aaron) March 26, 2020
4:42 p.m.
Update: Bureau of Prisons up to 10 inmates and eight staff who have tested positive for #COVID2019 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LNVdq2bmRj— Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) March 26, 2020
3:30 p.m.
The #PeabodyAwards ceremony, previously set for June 18, will be postponed. The safety of everyone involved in the annual event remains our top priority. More: https://t.co/ZkpULJFiGq pic.twitter.com/TBiUzKi3p4— Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) March 26, 2020
3:16 p.m.
.@Delta is suspending many more international routes, including MSP-Tokyo as reported earlier this week but also LAX-Tokyo, JFK-London, and many flights to Hawaii https://t.co/qScB54UmM9 pic.twitter.com/hS30HEWTHE— Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) March 26, 2020
1:10 p.m.
Month of May Update from @IMS and @IndyCar:— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 26, 2020
The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 and the GMR Grand Prix will move to Saturday, July 4.
Full Details: https://t.co/vMHkrx0F9C pic.twitter.com/ssjwVXMhRB
1:00 p.m.
As of 12:00 p.m. March 26, 2020, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,305 positive cases of #COVID19 in Louisiana. https://t.co/HPzU8KU2xD— (@LADeptHealth)Mar 26 2020
12:10 p.m.
A second life boat from Costa Magica just arrived at the Miami Beach Coast Guard station. Crews in hazmat suits.— (@BrianEntin)Mar 26 2020
12:08 p.m.
BREAKING: @Toyota announces due to the #COVID19 pandemic and "decline in vehicle demand" they will extend shut down of North American automobile and components plants by two weeks, with plans to resume production on April 20.— (@MarkLPare)Mar 26 2020
11:55 a.m.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. https://t.co/egFGdf6Pw8 #MississippiNews #Coronavirus— (@MyArkLaMiss)Mar 26 2020
11:45 a.m.
Estimated $10 billion to $15 billion in lost of revenue to New York state budget, @NYGovCuomo says— (@emilyngo)Mar 26 2020
11:28 a.m.
"all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can't get their nails done" https://t.co/UnkqFdvvmp— (@revrrlewis)Mar 26 2020
11:27 a.m.
#BREAKING: The # of #COVID19 cases in #Florida is up 378 this AM. #FL now has 2,355 cases total. - 2,235 positive FL residents - 120 positive non-FL residents @HealthyFla also reports 5 more patients have died from the #coronavirus in FL. The total # is 28 @10NewsWTSP— (@AngelinaWTSP)Mar 26 2020
10:57 a.m.
Speaker Pelosi says she feels "certain we will have a bipartisan vote" tomorrow on CARES Act. House expected to clear $2T package by voice vote.— (@jparkABC)Mar 26 2020
10:36 a.m.
🚨 JUST IN: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state toll reached 636 positive #coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/uHDSaEJY6V— WXII 12 News (@WXII) March 26, 2020
10:25 a.m.
Port Miami told me Costa Magica is not docking -- but ship certainly looks like it is headed right for the port at the moment. Waiting on update from the Coast Guard. https://t.co/OpaBep6Yw3 pic.twitter.com/hOrR4sgtG6— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 26, 2020
9:27 a.m.
SCOOP-@MorganStanley execs tell @FoxBusiness firm is likely to take major hit after its FA platform crashed yesterday for 6 hours; firm appears to be making good on all trades using original pricing and will take the losses. Also media underplayed severity of shutdown..— (@CGasparino)Mar 26 2020
8:57 a.m.
EXCLUSIVE-The U.S. military has decided it will stop providing some of the more granular data about coronavirus infections within its ranks out of concern that the information might be used by adversaries as the virus spreads. W/@idreesali114— Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) March 26, 2020
8:35 a.m.
New U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday show more than 3.28 million people filed initial jobless claims for the week ending March 21, a number that obliterated the previous high of 695,000 in October 1982.
7:03 a.m.
INBOX: "Ford is aiming to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6, bringing key plants back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers." #covid19 #coronavirus #automotive #manufacturing @ford— Alan Neuhauser (@alneuhauser) March 26, 2020
11:26 p.m.
JUST IN: House members have been advised to be ready to consider the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday at 9 a.m. Vote will be by voice.— (@kyledcheney)Mar 25 2020
11:02 p.m.
#BREAKING @NBC6 Miami commissioners vote unanimously to implement a 10pm-5am ET curfew. It goes into effect on Friday. The exceptions are people going to/from work, medical emergencies, and people walking their dog within 200 feet of their residence.— (@CarlosNBC6)Mar 25 2020