Latest coronavirus updates: Cuomo sets up temporary hospital at NY convention center

7:18 p.m.

#NEW- In press conference @JudgeClayJ says he’s asked his staff to prepare a cease and desist after hearing some Hobby Lobby stores remained open.



To those managers and employees who might be listening now, he says “go ahead and lock up and leave as soon as possible.”@NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/w1gSHJ9X4X — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) April 2, 2020

7:15 p.m.

Panama’s Ministry of Health of says there are 1,475 total cases of coronavirus in Panama. According to Lourdes Moreno, the country’s national director of epidemiology, 69 are in intensive care and 37 deceased.

#EsNoticia 🔵 Tenemos en Panamá 1.475 casos acumulados, 158 nuevos casos, de los cuales en aislamiento domiciliario hay 1.207 casos, 152 en sala, 69 en cuidados intensivos y 37 fallecidos, dijo Lourdes Moreno, @MINSAPma. #Coronavirus #COVIDー19 #Pandemia pic.twitter.com/MlYbIJ31Ab — ECO TV (@ecotvpanama) April 2, 2020

5:45 p.m.

.⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ announces that Javits Center Will now be used to treat #COVID19 patients.



The original plan was for Javits to handle spillover from other hospitals and treat non-Coronavirus illnesses. pic.twitter.com/Ue3tMKl5Vt — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) April 2, 2020

﻿5:25 p.m.

JUST IN: The President tested negative again for #COVID19: pic.twitter.com/EsMSELVJwK — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 2, 2020

3:17 p.m.

A Brooklyn third-grade teacher has died of the coronavirus. It seems she is the first NYC public school teacher to die of the illness, but it's hard to know for sure because the city is not tracking how many teachers are ill: https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/coronavirus/2020/04/02/teacher-at-ps-9-in-prospect-heights-dies-of-coronavirus — (@Jill_Jorgensen)Apr 02 2020

1:48 p.m.

76ers’ Al Horford (@Al_Horford) has donated $500,000 to aid coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, as well as each U.S. region in which he has played basketball (Michigan/Gainesville, FL./Atlanta/Boston/Philadelphia). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2020

1:35 p.m. FDA loosens guidelines for gay men, people with tattoos to give blood.

NEW guidance from @US_FDA today on blood donor eligibility to help address the urgent need to #GiveBlood during #COVID19 without compromising the safety of the blood supply.



More: https://t.co/V8dOxjge1n pic.twitter.com/RSW2y96liP — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 2, 2020

1:17 p.m. 'Tiger King' docuseries character Joe Exotic transfers to prison medical center for quarantine after fellow inmates test postive for COVID-19 according to a local news source.

1:10 p.m. All University System of Georgia classes will move to online for Maymester and summer semesters.

12:51 p.m.

New England Patriots plane transports 1.7 million N95 masks from China amid coronavirus pandemic. Owner Robert Kraft partnered with Gov. Charlie Baker to purchase the masks. https://t.co/touFXtheyI — (@ABC)Apr 02 2020

12:37 p.m.

.@NYGovCuomo says New York received 4,400 #ventilators from federal stockpile, but no reports yet of any broken like the 170 broken in California. #COVID19 — (@DonnaYoungDC)Apr 02 2020

12:10 p.m.

JUST IN: The Democratic National Convention will be DELAYED to the week of August 17th due to the coronavirus. Still in Milwaukee. — (@aseitzwald)Apr 02 2020

11:41 a.m.

Doctors and scientists at @UPMC in Pittsburgh are announcing the first #COVIDー19 candidate vaccine . This is not a finalized vaccine. Still needs FDA approval for further testing @fox43 — (@Matt_Maisel)Apr 02 2020

11:27 a.m. Florida governor reportedly will allow a cruise ship to dock by 1:30 p.m. Friday. Four passengers have died and at least 189 show flu-like symptoms. The remaining passengers have been stranded on the ship since March 14.

10:20 a.m.

JUST IN: FDA announces serology test for COVID antibodies on @CBSNewsRadio. Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tells @stevenportnoy “We're going to announce today, our 1st approval of a serology test that will, in laboratories, allow the labs to determine exposure in the antibodies.” — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) April 2, 2020

10:18 a.m.

Self described “hackers” force early termination of virtual townhall with head of @FLDEO, hosted by @Annette_Taddeo. Was watching. Was absolutely disgusted by their language and actions. We have to do better when so much is on the line. Senator trying to reset townhall now. — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 2, 2020

9:42 a.m.

8:37 a.m.

#update - 32 reported deaths now in Alabama. 17 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. 1,115 confirmed cases. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/YeAGrM8Ryh — Sarah Snyder (@sarah3340) April 2, 2020

8:32 a.m. 6.6 million Americans file weekly unemployment claims, breaking last week's record.

7:23 a.m.

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

12:00 a.m.