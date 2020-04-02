Latest coronavirus updates: Cuomo sets up temporary hospital at NY convention center

Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

The captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt is pleading with the Pentagon for more help amid a coronavirus outbreak on board. Capt. Brett E. Crozier Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that he had yet to read the letter “in detail.” The carrier is currently docked in Guam in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy was reportedly working on a plan to move the sailors off the ship and set up quarantines.

April 2, 2020

Panama’s Ministry of Health of says there are 1,475 total cases of coronavirus in Panama. According to Lourdes Moreno, the country’s national director of epidemiology, 69 are in intensive care and 37 deceased.

1:35 p.m. FDA loosens guidelines for gay men, people with tattoos to give blood.

1:17 p.m. 'Tiger King' docuseries character Joe Exotic transfers to prison medical center for quarantine after fellow inmates test postive for COVID-19 according to a local news source.

1:10 p.m. All University System of Georgia classes will move to online for Maymester and summer semesters.

11:27 a.m. Florida governor reportedly will allow a cruise ship to dock by 1:30 p.m. Friday. Four passengers have died and at least 189 show flu-like symptoms. The remaining passengers have been stranded on the ship since March 14.

8:32 a.m. 6.6 million Americans file weekly unemployment claims, breaking last week's record.

