Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus news: New York morgue at capacity

White House prepares for U.S. coronavirus death toll to exceed 100,000

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | April 3, 2020
By Kelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and around the world.

4:20 p.m.

4:01 p.m.

3:01 p.m.

2:37 p.m.

2:36 p.m.

2:20 p.m.

1:04 p.m.

1:03 p.m.

12:11 p.m.

11:58 a.m.

11:06 a.m.

10:56 a.m.

10:11 a.m.

10:04 a.m.

10:03 a.m.

9:30 a.m. 

8:15 a.m.

8:08 a.m.

6:39 a.m.

5:41 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.