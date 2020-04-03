Latest coronavirus news: New York morgue at capacity

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
4:20 p.m.
There are now 10,402 cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and 192 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to new numbers released by @MassDPH.— Cody Shepard (@cshepard_ENT) April 3, 2020
4:01 p.m.
Latest Colorado coronavirus numbers, announced by Gov. Jared Polis. Deaths have now officially surpassed the 100 mark— Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) April 3, 2020
— 4,174 total confirmed cases
— 816 people hospitalized
— 105 total deaths
— More than 22,000 people tested
3:01 p.m.
JUST IN: @TNDeptofHealth reports *3,067* confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the state, including *37* deaths, *293* hospitalizations & *248* recoveries. @WKRN— (@JoshBreslowWKRN)Apr 03 2020
2:37 p.m.
Anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either Trump or Pence will be given a coronavirus test “to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers“ and “limit inadvertent transmission,” White House says.— (@JenniferJJacobs)Apr 03 2020
2:36 p.m.
NEW: Nashville Fire Dept. says one homeless person at the Fairgrounds shelter has tested positive for #COVID19. They are isolated. Crews are waiting on results for 5 more tests, they too are in isolation— (@FOXNashville)Apr 03 2020
2:20 p.m.
JUST IN: All 56 Tennessee state parks and state owned natural areas will be closed to the public from April 4 through April 14. #COVID19— (@NC5_EmilyLuxen)Apr 03 2020
1:04 p.m.
Breaking: @GovMurphy says New Jersey now has 29,895 COVID-19 cases. An additional 4,372 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. Another 113 people have died from complications with the coronavirus. The current death toll is now 646.— Rodrigo Torrejón (@rodrigotorrejon) April 3, 2020
1:03 p.m.
CNN anchor @BrookeBCNN has tested positive for coronavirus. "I am OKAY," she wrote on Instagram. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever..." https://t.co/PU6oTfenvH— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 3, 2020
12:11 p.m.
#BREAKING UPDATE: According to @ncdhhs, 2,093 have tested positive for coronavirus, 19 people have died, and 259 people are currently hospitalized. #coronavirusNC #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaVirusUpdate https://t.co/F3YEK2szRh— FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) April 3, 2020
11:58 a.m.
New information about #Ohio unemployment claims: Per @OhioJFS, 130, 715 claimants have received $55,132,608.58 in compensation since start of #COVID19 pandemic.— Sarah Buduson (@SarahBuduson) April 3, 2020
11:06 a.m.
New York's latest #COVID19 numbers:— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) April 3, 2020
- 102,863 tested positive
- 2,935 deaths
10:56 a.m.
#BREAKING: The # of #COVID19 cases in #Florida increase by 577 this AM. #FL now has 9,585 cases total.— Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) April 3, 2020
- 9,248 positive FL residents
- 337 positive non-FL residents @HealthyFla reports that 19 more patients have died from the #coronavirus in FL. Total # is 163 @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/ZSkWIjq2wA
10:11 a.m.
Acting U.S. Navy Secretary tells Reuters not looking at operational pause right now to stem spread of coronavirus.— Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 3, 2020
10:04 a.m.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan just told CNBC that they've seen about 10,000 applications for emergency CARES Act small business loans this morning— (@colinwilhelm)Apr 03 2020
10:03 a.m.
Although we're working to increase hospital capacity, we need to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system in #Ohio. The more people who stay home, the less that #COVID19 will spread - and fewer people will end up in the hospital all at once. #StayHomeOhio #InThisTogetherOhio https://t.co/QciuJT5EK6— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 3, 2020
9:30 a.m.
UPDATE: SC Gov. Henry McMaster has now directed @SCDHEC to begin publicly disclosing confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, a level of information specificity the agency had previously said was not necessary in efforts to temper the outbreak.— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 3, 2020
My story: https://t.co/ekEINJKUU3
8:15 a.m.
Six inmates quarantined in the Cuyahoga County Jail are “presumed positive” for coronavirus, according to Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan. https://t.co/2P9DVLbJpR— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 3, 2020
8:08 a.m.
New: NYC Morgue space almost full, according to records. Eighty-five refrigerated trucks have been ordered from the military to hold the dead. Trucks are due in NYC by mid-April. #CoronaVirusNYC #CoronavirusPandemic— (@JoshMargolin)Apr 03 2020
6:39 a.m.
USPS is running low on disinfectant wipes, gloves & masks because you guys brought everything. Now us essentials workers over here risking our lives to deliver your bills. I even tried to order numerous supplies from @amazon which is also sold out. Please 🙏🏾 for us @Clorox— De'Shanea (@queenshay2x) April 3, 2020
5:41 a.m.