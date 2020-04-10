Latest coronavirus news: Florida, New Mexico, Kentucky report more cases

﻿6 p.m.

UPDATE: New Mexico announces 106 additional cases & two additional deaths from COVID-19. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:



38 -Bernalillo

3 - Cibola

3 - Grant

1 - Hidalgo

2 - Luna

29 - McKinley

17 - San Juan

6 - Sandoval

2 - Santa Fe

1 - Socorro

1 - Torrance

3 - Valencia — SheltonCBS4 (@SheltonCBS4) April 10, 2020 #THE #LATEST @NBC6 State health officials announce 437 new cases of #COVID19 since the 11am ET update including 181 in Miami Dade and 34 in Broward. The number of dead has surpassed 400. The total number of tests 165,686. MORE: https://t.co/J8wevxlwbR via @NBC6 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) April 10, 2020

﻿5:30 p.m.

.@AndyBeshearKY reports the largest single day increase in the number of #coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

242 new cases for total of 1,693

11 have died in past 24 hours for a total of 90 deaths



464 have recovered — Elizabeth Woolsey (@ewoolseywdrb) April 10, 2020

3:52 p.m.

The U.S. Naval Academy is canceling its public commissioning events, including graduation, due to coronavirus concerns.

2:51 p.m.

President Trump says he will “listen to them very carefully” if his public health advisers say it would be wrong to reopen the country May 1, according to a reporter.

Trump says "I will listen to them very carefully” if his public health advisers say it would wrong to try to reopen the country on May 1. — (@nycjim)Apr 10 2020

2:42 p.m. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly is holding calls with airline CEOs about a $32 billion payroll grant package.

2:01 p.m. President Trump says "we are near the peak" of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are near the peak, and our comprehensive strategy is working," Trump says. — (@stevenportnoy)Apr 10 2020

1:52 p.m.

The Associated Press is reporting the number of deaths worldwide due to the coronavirus has topped 100,000.

1:36 p.m.

New projections from officials predict a spike in COVID-19 infections if shelter-in-place orders are lifted at 30 days, according to The New York Times.

1:22 p.m.

Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler and others reportedly are planning to play some poker in a stay-at-home tournament to raise money for Feeding America for COVID-19 coronavirus relief.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler Throw Poker Hands To Raise Funds For Feeding America https://t.co/bvvywk1YEK — (@DEADLINE)Apr 10 2020

12:15 p.m.

