Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus news: Florida, New Mexico, Kentucky report more cases

New data from a number of big cities and states is shedding light on current inequalities in health care.

National & World News | April 10, 2020
By Stephanie Toone - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

6:40 p.m.

﻿6 p.m.

﻿5:30 p.m.

3:52 p.m.

The U.S. Naval Academy is canceling its public commissioning events, including graduation, due to coronavirus concerns.

2:51 p.m.

President Trump says he will “listen to them very carefully” if his public health advisers say it would be wrong to reopen the country May 1, according to a reporter.

2:42 p.m. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly is holding calls with airline CEOs about a $32 billion payroll grant package.

2:01 p.m. President Trump says "we are near the peak" of the COVID-19 outbreak.

1:52 p.m. 

The Associated Press is reporting the number of deaths worldwide due to the coronavirus has topped 100,000.

1:36 p.m. 

New projections from officials predict a spike in COVID-19 infections if shelter-in-place orders are lifted at 30 days, according to The New York Times.

1:22 p.m. 

Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler and others reportedly are planning to play some poker in a stay-at-home tournament to raise money for Feeding America for COVID-19 coronavirus relief.

12:15 p.m.

11:10 a.m. 

10:20 a.m.

9:40 a.m.

7:30 a.m.

7 a.m.

4 a.m.

12:15 a.m. 

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.