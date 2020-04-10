Latest coronavirus news: Florida, New Mexico, Kentucky report more cases

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reporting that a shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies that was ordered returned to Miami last week has been released by the US and will be sent back to Nassau on the first available day of shipping. @MOFABahamas pic.twitter.com/QVf6hIcPNX— Office of The Prime Minister The Bahamas (@opmthebahamas) April 10, 2020
UPDATE: New Mexico announces 106 additional cases & two additional deaths from COVID-19. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:— SheltonCBS4 (@SheltonCBS4) April 10, 2020
38 -Bernalillo
3 - Cibola
3 - Grant
1 - Hidalgo
2 - Luna
29 - McKinley
17 - San Juan
6 - Sandoval
2 - Santa Fe
1 - Socorro
1 - Torrance
3 - Valencia
#THE #LATEST @NBC6 State health officials announce 437 new cases of #COVID19 since the 11am ET update including 181 in Miami Dade and 34 in Broward. The number of dead has surpassed 400. The total number of tests 165,686. MORE: https://t.co/J8wevxlwbR via @NBC6— Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) April 10, 2020
.@AndyBeshearKY reports the largest single day increase in the number of #coronavirus cases in Kentucky.— Elizabeth Woolsey (@ewoolseywdrb) April 10, 2020
242 new cases for total of 1,693
11 have died in past 24 hours for a total of 90 deaths
464 have recovered
The U.S. Naval Academy is canceling its public commissioning events, including graduation, due to coronavirus concerns.
President Trump says he will “listen to them very carefully” if his public health advisers say it would be wrong to reopen the country May 1, according to a reporter.
Trump says "I will listen to them very carefully” if his public health advisers say it would wrong to try to reopen the country on May 1.— (@nycjim)Apr 10 2020
2:42 p.m. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly is holding calls with airline CEOs about a $32 billion payroll grant package.
2:01 p.m. President Trump says "we are near the peak" of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We are near the peak, and our comprehensive strategy is working," Trump says.— (@stevenportnoy)Apr 10 2020
The Associated Press is reporting the number of deaths worldwide due to the coronavirus has topped 100,000.
New projections from officials predict a spike in COVID-19 infections if shelter-in-place orders are lifted at 30 days, according to The New York Times.
Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler and others reportedly are planning to play some poker in a stay-at-home tournament to raise money for Feeding America for COVID-19 coronavirus relief.
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler Throw Poker Hands To Raise Funds For Feeding America https://t.co/bvvywk1YEK— (@DEADLINE)Apr 10 2020
