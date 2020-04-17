Latest coronavirus news: Trump announces plans for reopening country

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
8:35 p.m.
About 32,000 #NationalGuard members are supporting the COVID-19 fight tonight. #InThisTogether https://t.co/TloD9mLUth— @ChiefNGB (@ChiefNGB) April 17, 2020
7:15 p.m.
Panama reports 109 deaths and 4,016 cases of the coronavirus.
#ÚltimaHora MINSA actualiza informe sobre el #coronavirus en Panamá:— Gustavo Jiménez (@tavoj2828) April 16, 2020
✔ 109 fallecidos (6+)
✔ 4,016 casos confirmados (265+)
✔ 3,483 aislamiento domiciliario
✔ 784 en hotel-hospital
✔ 227 hospitalizados en sala
✔ 99 en UCI
✔ 98 recuperados (23+)@TReporta (16/4/2020) pic.twitter.com/ImeCzRBR4u
6:20 p.m.
Trump is announcing the steps for "re-opening" of the country.— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 16, 2020
But is saying that governors who want to remain closed can do that, and states that want to reopen can do that, too.
6 p.m.
As of today, Thursday, April 16, 1,450 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 2,104 uniformed members plus 609 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 16, 2020
3:40 p.m.
BREAKING: Gov. Tony Evers orders extending Safer at Home order from April 24, 2020 to May 26, 2020.— Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) April 16, 2020
Protest already planned for Capitol in Madison on 4/24; organizers also plan to launch a recall petition against Evers.
2:33 p.m.
Here's the statement from the regional governors. #CoronavirusUSA pic.twitter.com/q16JIoq8Cx— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 16, 2020
2 p.m.
Latest: US First Lady Melania Trump has spoken with Carrie Symonds to wish her and the PM well. pic.twitter.com/OVYPDPgIJf— Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) April 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
JUST IN: 1 new #COVID19 death announced in South Dakota as total positive cases went to 1,311, up 143 from Wednesday (1,168). Statewide, recoveries increased to 373 from 329 on Wednesday.— KELOLAND News (@keloland) April 16, 2020
1:22 p.m.
#BREAKING: NJ public schools will remain closed until at least May 15th, says @GovMurphy. @wcbs880— Mack Rosenberg (@MackRosenberg) April 16, 2020
1:11 p.m.
Democrats are blocking additional funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program. They are killing American small businesses. Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW – it is out of funds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020
12:39 p.m.
McCarthy on GOP pushing $251 billion for small business. "All it simply takes is the Democrats to say yes, I don’t know what more it takes. There are 5 million reasons today. 22 million this month. This is not a time to play politics."— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 16, 2020
12:13 p.m.
One training battalion at Fort Jackson, SC, had a cluster of about 50 #Covid_19 positive troops, but otherwise no clusters to report in the Army, says @USArmy Secretary Ryan McCarthy.— Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) April 16, 2020
11:49 a.m.
NEW: Eight cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Savannah River Site (@SRSNews).— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 16, 2020
Four employees have recovered and returned to work, according to a U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) spokesperson.#nuclear #coronavirus
11:39 a.m.
About 2,000 new cases yesterday— Alexa Farrell (@AlexaNFarrell) April 16, 2020
606 died in the past 24 hours
- seeing a dip in intubations, ICU admissions means we can control the disease. -@NYGovCuomo
11:39 a.m.
WH and GOP Congressional Leaders blaming Democrats for blocking additional funding for PPP small business loans to keep employees paid. No word yet on whether @senatemajldr will try again for Unanimous Consent approval of more funding at 3pm pro-forma session. https://t.co/ZQuuWaH06z— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 16, 2020
10:16 a.m.
The $ 349bn SBA fund has a dry run per family.— (@arappeport)Apr 16 2020
9:56 a.m.
N.Dakota Governor Burgum Issues Guidelines To Reopen State May 1 – RTRS Citing Statement— LiveSquawk (@LiveSquawk) April 16, 2020
9:22 a.m.
The @PGATOUR has released an adjusted schedule for the season.— Mitch Brown (@MitchBTV_) April 16, 2020
The RBC Heritage, which was supposed to be going on in Hilton Head currently, has been rescheduled for June 15-21. #COVID19 | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/i0d0fHRCgy
7:21 a.m.
Italians held a nationwide round of applause for the doctors and nurses who are helping fight the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/JIguYLoM80#FBR— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) April 16, 2020
7:20 a.m.
Italians held a nationwide round of applause for the doctors and nurses who are helping fight the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/JIguYLoM80#FBR— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) April 16, 2020
7:01 a.m.
Ohio workers are ready to go back to work. https://t.co/N0yqiS17oC— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 16, 2020
11:03 p.m.
Breaking: First active NFL player to test positive for the corona virus, Rams C Brian Allen, told (cont) https://t.co/SPiLYNcyVC— (@JayGlazer)Apr 15 2020