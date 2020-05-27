Latest coronavirus news: 19 Jamaicans in isolation after testing positive on cruise ship

At present nineteen (19) Jamaicans from the Royal Caribbean vessel have been placed in isolation, having tested positive for COVID-19, while 624 persons have been released into home quarantine following their negative test results. — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020

A Disney Cruise Line vessel is also tentatively slated to berth on May 29 with more than 400 Jamaican crew members. — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020

The same protocols and procedures used for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line will be used to land our incoming ship workers.



In addition, approximately 220 Jamaicans (including 40 deportees) are scheduled to return by air over the next 7 days. — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020