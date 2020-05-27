X

Latest coronavirus news: 19 Jamaicans in isolation after testing positive on cruise ship

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of transmissions occur before a patient feels sick.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | May 27, 2020
By Tim DarnellKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

8:50 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

4:17 p.m.

3:17 p.m.

12:46 p.m. 

12:26 p.m. 

12:15 p.m. 

11:52 a.m. 

9:45 a.m. 

7:16 a.m. 

7:08 a.m.

6:46 a.m. 

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.