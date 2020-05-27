Latest coronavirus news: 19 Jamaicans in isolation after testing positive on cruise ship

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
8:50 p.m.
NOW: @MayorOfLA says retail businesses can re-open for in store shopping citywide beginning tomorrow. Houses of worship can also re-open at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is smaller. @ktla— Micah Ohlman (@MicahKTLA) May 27, 2020
8:30 p.m.
At present nineteen (19) Jamaicans from the Royal Caribbean vessel have been placed in isolation, having tested positive for COVID-19, while 624 persons have been released into home quarantine following their negative test results.— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020
A Disney Cruise Line vessel is also tentatively slated to berth on May 29 with more than 400 Jamaican crew members.— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020
The same protocols and procedures used for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line will be used to land our incoming ship workers.— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020
In addition, approximately 220 Jamaicans (including 40 deportees) are scheduled to return by air over the next 7 days.
This solution is now fully operational and is being used to monitor persons from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship who are in home quarantine.— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 26, 2020
6:15 p.m.
The following stipulations apply: No dine-in service in indoor seating areas; outdoor service may only be provided to patrons who are seated; tables must be placed at least six feet from one another; no more than six patrons per table; and no bar or counter seating.— Ryan Lowery (@ryanmlowery) May 26, 2020
Here's a link to the amended public health order: https://t.co/FoircgPSS2— Ryan Lowery (@ryanmlowery) May 26, 2020
4:17 p.m.
#Breaking: Walt Disney World and Sea World will present to Orange County tomorrow with reopening plans.— (@byRyanGillespie)May 26 2020
3:17 p.m.
#BREAKING: State approves all retail stores to reopen; new health order will allow in-store shopping in Los Angeles County, officials say https://t.co/etkwQ2I3Bf— (@ABC7)May 25 2020
12:46 p.m.
UPDATE: 273 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 17 additional deaths; over 9,400 recovered >>https://t.co/bVUELik4OW pic.twitter.com/W7hjWPqJLr— wdam (@wdam) May 26, 2020
12:26 p.m.
SmartCuts in Wilkesboro is not letting anyone who works at the nearby Tyson Foods plant to get a haircut until June 8 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. More today on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/TH3PLkNbYb— Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 26, 2020
12:15 p.m.
Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness— Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020
11:52 a.m.
BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo will meet with @realDonaldTrump tomorrow, among big topics is recharging economy with infrastructure projects.— Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) May 26, 2020
9:45 a.m.
Stock Market up BIG, DOW crosses 25,000. S&P 500 over 3000. States should open up ASAP. The Transition to Greatness has started, ahead of schedule. There will be ups and downs, but next year will be one of the best ever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
7:16 a.m.
Coronavirus live news: global cases pass 5.5m as WHO warns of 'second peak'— The Guardian (@guardian) May 26, 2020
https://t.co/woHVixjHmw
7:08 a.m.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan conducted more than 6.5 million novel coronavirus tests in just 9 days, according to state media https://t.co/ZRYbtdRxwe— CNN International (@cnni) May 26, 2020
6:46 a.m.
We are exploring multiple avenues to help find effective solutions to the #COVID19 pandemic. Learn more about our upcoming scientific announcements: https://t.co/Du7Fw1Pite $MRK— (@Merck)May 26 2020