Latest coronavirus news: NC health department confirms 694 cases at meat-processing plants

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
5:25 p.m.
There are 694 #COVID19 cases confirmed at meat-processing plants across North Carolina, according to the state’s health dept. @ABC11_WTVD— Samantha Kummerer (@SKummerer) May 1, 2020
5:10 p.m.
The NBA postponed the May Draft Lottery and Combine today, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2020
Among the discussion topics today on the call: The merits of moving back the start of the 2020-2021 until December, sources said. Part of that ongoing converation surrounds the opportunity a delay could give NBA teams to get more fans in arenas for more games next season.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2020
4:55 p.m.
BREAKING: Gov. @DougBurgum says North Dakota K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic school year. #coronavirus— Jim Monk (@JimKFGO) May 1, 2020
4:20 p.m.
Gov. Henry McMaster to Lift “Work-or-Home” Order May 4th | Outdoor Dining Service for Restaurants to Start May 4th https://t.co/Id8Wr0duuW— SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) May 1, 2020
3:40 p.m.
California is now “days, not weeks” away from beginning to lift restrictions to the state’s stay at home order, Newsom announces. The first wave of businesses reopening will be retail and hospitality, including restaurants, with serious modifications— Jon Passantino (@passantino) May 1, 2020
2:16 p.m.
.@PressSec Kayleigh McEnany in her first press briefing, announces the Trump admin will provide $12 billion to 395 hospitals that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) May 1, 2020
New York, New Jersey, and Illinois will receive the most $
2:06 p.m.
#BREAKING: @GovernorTomWolf says at 12:01AM on May 8, 24 counties will move from red to yellow phase of reopening. No midstate counties are on that list; many are in north-central PA and northwestern PA. Gyms, theaters, schools etc. will remain closed there. @abc27News— alex peterson (@alexpABC27) May 1, 2020
2:03 p.m.
Major League Baseball have come to an agreement with umpires for the rest of 2020, per a source. Details to come— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) May 1, 2020
1:05 p.m.
NEW: We’ve received 2,651 new positive #COVID19 test results, bringing our statewide total to 121,190. pic.twitter.com/mXOzzbzJ91— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
stuck with u by me and @justinbieber out may 8th. head to my instagram for more info. thank u to @1strcf and @sb_projects for making this possible 🖤 presave here: https://t.co/Gdv1ATHbMV pic.twitter.com/DkX5gzijOj— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 1, 2020
12:44 p.m.
JUST IN: MSDH is reporting 397 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, bringing the state's total number of cases to 7,212 with 281 deaths. https://t.co/UQmN0TnJqX— WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) May 1, 2020
11:47 a.m.
JUST IN: Governor Cuomo says schools and colleges will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Schools will continue distance learning. A decision on summer school programs will be made by the end of May. @News_8— Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 1, 2020
11:44 a.m.
Cuomo: 289 people passed away in the last 24 hours in NY from the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4RSUWOK5qU— Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) May 1, 2020
10:54 a.m.
May 1 (Reuters) - PUBLIX:— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 1, 2020
* COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 INCREASED 14.4%
* ESTIMATES ITS SALES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 28, 2020 INCREASED ABOUT $1 BILLION OR 10.3% DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
10:34 a.m.
We have 2,832 confirmed #COVID19 cases in Davidson County as of today, an increase of 163 in the past 24 hours. Please continue to follow our #SaferAtHome plan and help us keep our community safe. https://t.co/QmcJKfP9AL pic.twitter.com/vuWm2m6idI— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 1, 2020
9:53 a.m.
JUST IN 🚨 On Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated its coronavirus case count to 7,085. In addition, there have been 991 hospitalizations statewide, and 279 deaths connected to the virus.— CBS 42 (@CBS_42) May 1, 2020
FULL STORY: https://t.co/9s1XTLVuDe pic.twitter.com/7mnfRySKgR
9:43 a.m.
Just in: NC Department of Labor says it is investigating seven COVID-19 related complaints against the Smithfield pork processing plant in Tar Heel. https://t.co/hrnGofVWVQ— Patrick Terpstra (@PatrickTerpstra) May 1, 2020
8:13 a.m.
JUST IN: Electrolux closes Springfield factory after employee tests positive for coronavirus #GMN https://t.co/NPcX8sl1iy— WKRN (@WKRN) May 1, 2020
6:45 a.m.
The novel coronavirus is likely to keep spreading for at least another 18 months to two years — until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected, a team of longstanding pandemic experts predicted in a new report https://t.co/ziYLDLRZC5— CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2020