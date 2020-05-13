Latest coronavirus news: Tennessee extends state of emergency through June

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
8:30 p.m.
Update on the incidence of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, up to Tuesday, May 12, 2020... #HealthSVG #InvestInSVG #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/3mcNqWFAzN— Invest SVG (@Invest_SVG) May 13, 2020
8:20 p.m.
Tennessee State of Emergency extended, runs until June 30th https://t.co/r6OC4EID2I pic.twitter.com/g7VuStpgr7— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 13, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Panama reports 8,783 cases of the coronavirus and 252 deaths.
"Tenemos para hoy 44,561 pruebas acumuladas, 898 nuevas, para 8,783 casos de #coronavirus en Panamá y 252 defunciones", Lourdes Moreno, epidemiología del @MINSAPma #TReporta pic.twitter.com/9GdMzzRVwN— Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) May 12, 2020
7:15 p.m.
NEW: Texas confirmed cases up 1,179 in the past day.— Matt Largey (@mattlargey) May 12, 2020
33 new #COVID19 deaths.
Hospitalizations up significantly (200 cases or 13.5%) in one day.
Testing is...not surging, with only about ~12,000 tests statewide since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qrXz1dzoZ5
7 p.m.
One new Covid-19 case has been recorded after 177 tests yesterday. Here are the stats. pic.twitter.com/2yoUNjZrbH— CBC BARBADOS (@CBCBARBADOS) May 12, 2020
6:50 p.m.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: “We are squarely in Phase 1 and, if you choose, it is safe to go out.”— Anne Ryman (@anneryman) May 12, 2020
BREAKING: Gov. @dougducey announces gyms & pools in #AZ can reopen TOMORROW with public health protections & CDC guidelines. @KOLDNews pic.twitter.com/7UGNdXYSjX— Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) May 12, 2020
6:03 p.m.
5:39 p.m.
4:49 p.m.
4 p.m.
2: 39 p.m.
1:38 p.m.
@NYGovCuomo in Binghamton today for the daily briefing; Cuomo says # of hospitalizations down again.— WXXI News (@WXXINews) May 12, 2020
-intubations are down
-195 deaths in the latest 24 hour period
12:43 p.m.
The bill totals more than $3T, per a House Dems aide. https://t.co/C6aJUCVII2— Caitlin Emma (@caitlinzemma) May 12, 2020
11:24 a.m.
BREAKING: North Carolina is reporting 27 new virus-related deaths and 301 additional COVID-19 cases since yesterday. https://t.co/xKJfhmGXWn— WBTV News (@WBTV_News) May 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: The latest numbers show that there have been 41,923 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,779. That is an additional 941 cases and 44 deaths since Monday morning.https://t.co/MGpP1JgWVB— FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) May 12, 2020
9:40 a.m.
California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
9:06 a.m.
The VP is expected back at the White House today, per daily guidance sent to reporters. pic.twitter.com/qA0vi1wycW— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 12, 2020
8:44 a.m.
Vice President Pence “maintaining distance” from President Trump “for the immediate future," senior administration officials says. @Kevinliptakcnn @JDiamond1— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 12, 2020
7:36 a.m.
$LH *LABCORP EXPANDS AVAILABILITY OF COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST KIT— Christian Fromhertz (@cfromhertz) May 12, 2020
5:02 a.m.
#Breaking Around 450 job cuts are planned by Carnival UK which operates cruise lines P&O Cruises and Cunard, the PA news agency understands— PA Media (@PA) May 12, 2020