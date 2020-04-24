Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus news: House passes $484 million relief bill, Michigan extends stay-at-home order

House Passes Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Despite Last Minute Objections

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | April 24, 2020
By Kelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionLane Elder - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

7:30 p.m.

﻿6:20 p.m.

5:43 p.m. 

5:25 p.m. Pollution levels in northern India are at their lowest level in 20 years, according to CNN, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

4:25 p.m. 

4:13 p.m.

2:45 p.m. 

2:30 p.m.

2:19 p.m. 

1:21 p.m. 

11:52 a.m. 

10:35 a.m. 

10:17 a.m. 

7:03 a.m.

6:59 a.m.

6:55 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.