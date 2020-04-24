Latest coronavirus news: House passes $484 million relief bill, Michigan extends stay-at-home order

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
7:30 p.m.
BREAKING: Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend the state’s controversial stay at home order until May 15th. pic.twitter.com/tM7fXhQ0sA— Kiyerra Lake (@WLNSKiyerra) April 23, 2020
6:20 p.m.
388-5-1: House passed $484B COVD-19 economic relief legislation providing additional funding for small business, hospitals and virus testing. The vote lasted 81 minutes. Senate passed bill by voice vote Tuesday and now heads to President who plans to sign it. @cspan pic.twitter.com/u0jH9avIPB— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 23, 2020
5:43 p.m.
Friday's Telegraph: “Johnson back at the controls on Monday” #TomorrowsPapersToday #BBCPapers (via @hendopolis)— (@BBCNews)Apr 23 2020
5:25 p.m. Pollution levels in northern India are at their lowest level in 20 years, according to CNN, due to the coronavirus lockdown.
4:25 p.m.
Exclusive: Amazon confirms largest known outbreak of COVID-19 at a warehouse outside NYC https://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-confirms-largest-covid-19-outbreak-at-warehouse-outside-nyc-2020-4?utmSource=twitter&utmContent=referral&utmTerm=topbar&referrer=twitter via @businessinsider— (@charliearchy)Apr 23 2020
4:13 p.m.
MORE: @TysonFoods says that Pasco, WA plant typically produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people. Company statement: “Unfortunately, the closure will mean reduced food supplies & presents problems to farmers who have no place to take their livestock." #komonews— (@ScottMalone91)Apr 23 2020
2:45 p.m.
[RTRS] - MORE THAN 5,000 U.S. MEAT AND FOOD PROCESSING WORKERS HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH OR EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS, 13 HAVE DIED -UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION— Trading News (@4xInsight) April 23, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Fed announces that every 30 days it will publish, without redactions, details on any of its liquidity facilities that rely on the $454B of CARES Act funding:— Brian Cheung (@bcheungz) April 23, 2020
-names and details of participants
-amounts borrowed and interest rates
-overall costs, revenues, and fees
2:19 p.m.
Spoke with @SenateMajLdr today. I believe widespread #COVID19 testing is the key to safely reopening the entire US economy. That is how we get out of this dilemma; not by spending trillions & trillions more. We cannot continue to rack up nat’l debt without knowing what’s working.— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) April 23, 2020
1:21 p.m.
April 23, 2020
11:52 a.m.
New: Preliminary data on phase one of the antibody tests that have been conducted based on 3,000 surveys in 19 counties and 40 localities in New York at stores.— Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) April 23, 2020
Results: 13.9 percent tested positive for having the antibody.
That means these people were previously infected.
10:35 a.m.
JUST IN: @NashvilleHealth reports *2,144* confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Davidson County, an increase of 182 in 24 hours. There have been 22 deaths & 1,076 recoveries in the county, bringing the number of ACTIVE cases to 1,046. @WKRN— (@JoshBreslowWKRN)Apr 23 2020
10:17 a.m.
The Texas Rangers are the first known team not to commit to paying baseball-operations employees through the end of May, sources tell ESPN. They are committed through May 15 — and that’s after top executives took a significant pay reduction.— (@JeffPassan)Apr 23 2020
7:03 a.m.
NY Gov. Cuomo announces that former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help develop a first-ever coronavirus test-and-tracing program for New York.https://t.co/B6hILy5oB8— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 23, 2020
6:59 a.m.
How coronavirus has changed Ramadan for Muslims this year https://t.co/87oR7SVyvx pic.twitter.com/e6eTc80k96— CNN International (@cnni) April 23, 2020
6:55 a.m.
International flights, before coronavirus and now: pic.twitter.com/aYzqQVqcDb— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 23, 2020