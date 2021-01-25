In past interviews, Larry King said he wished to be frozen after death

In a handful of interviews, including one with Los Angeles television station KTLA, he spoke about no longer fearing death. In the 2020 interview with Frank Buckley, he discussed how he would want his body preserved. The interview was filmed months after King had suffered a stroke.

“I also looked into the idea of being frozen because then, I’d wake up in 100 years and they cured whatever I died of, and I’m alive again.

“Someone said to me, ‘But, you won’t know anybody?’ and I said, ‘I’ll make new friends,’” King joked. “I’m not afraid of it now because it’s the one thing all of us are going to face. And when you face all these illnesses and you can come through and buy some time — I’m 86. What’s the average age of the American male? 76? 77? I beat it by 10 years.”

The topic also came up when he appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” in March 2015, when he said he thought about the concept of “living forever.” He later that year talked about the plans on the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

“It makes a lot of sense to me,” King said in the interview. “I don’t believe that I’m going anywhere...I believe that when you die, you die...I want one little chance. So if I’m frozen and then they find a cure for whatever I died of and they can cure me, is that better than laying in the ground or being burnt while you’re dead?”

In the interview with the New York radio show, he also talked about how he wanted to be remembered once he died.

“I think I want to be remembered as someone who informed, that I made the world a little better by learning a lot of things about a lot of people,” King told host Charlamagne Tha God. “I’d like to say that I entertained people and that I informed.”