Lady Gaga dances in the desert in ‘Stupid Love’ music video

Lady Gaga is a kindness-loving alien in her latest music video for her first single in three years, “Stupid Love.”
The upbeat song appears to show the singer as the leader of a tribe called Kindness punks.
"The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance," words at the beginning of the video read. "While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chomatica."
A signature Gaga pop song, the single features a repetitive, catchy hook with a driving, synth-heavy beat. Throughout the iPhone-filmed video, a symbol that has been seen in single and promotional artwork for the single appears.
Also shown is the word "Chomatica," the latter of which Little Monsters speculate could be the title of LG6, Gaga's highly anticipated album.
No album name or release date has been announced, but LG6 would be Gaga’s first non-soundtrack release since 2016’s “Joanne.”
