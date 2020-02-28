Lady Gaga dances in the desert in ‘Stupid Love’ music video

A signature Gaga pop song, the single features a repetitive, catchy hook with a driving, synth-heavy beat. Throughout the iPhone-filmed video, a symbol that has been seen in single and promotional artwork for the single appears.

Also shown is the word "Chomatica," the latter of which Little Monsters speculate could be the title of LG6, Gaga's highly anticipated album.

Fans are convinced @LadyGaga’s #LG6 is officially titled “Chromatica” after the logo appeared at the end of the “Stupid Love” music video. pic.twitter.com/KCei6x3dwg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2020

No album name or release date has been announced, but LG6 would be Gaga’s first non-soundtrack release since 2016’s “Joanne.”

Watch the video below: