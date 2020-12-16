Kenyan man charged in Sept. 11-style plot against U.S.

Abdullah allegedly worked at the behest of a senior al-Shabaab commander behind the 2019 attack on a hotel in Nairobi that killed 21, including a U.S. citizen, according to ABC News.

After obtaining a pilot’s license in the Philippines, Abdullah next sought a visa to enter the United States, prosecutors said.

“This chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, is a stark reminder that terrorist groups like al Shabaab remain committed to killing U.S. citizens and attacking the United States,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

In July 2019 Abdullah was apprehended in the Philippines, where authorities found a bomb and bomb-making equipment in his possession ― a discovery that first exposed the alleged plot to authorities, reports said.

“Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there are those who remain determined to conduct terror attacks against United States citizens. Abdullah, we allege, is one of them,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney. “He obtained a pilot’s license overseas, learning how to hijack an aircraft for the purpose of causing a mass-casualty incident within our borders.”