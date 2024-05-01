Kennesaw State student protester calling for tuition disclosure

April McBride, a Kennesaw State University freshman who helped organize Wednesday’s rally, called on the university to divest in “war-profiteering companies” that manufacture weapons. She named Lockheed Martin and Boeing specifically.

“In order to push our movement forward we need disclosure and we need to know what our tuition is used for,” McBride said. “We deserve to know where our public funding goes.”

She said she was proud of the “selfless” college protesters taking to campuses across the United States and optimistic the movement will bring about change in the Middle East.