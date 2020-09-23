Judge orders Eric Trump to testify in New York fraud inquiry

In July, Eric Trump abruptly canceled an interview with the attorney general’s office, days before it was scheduled, and in August the Trump Organization told the office that the company and its lawyers would not comply with seven subpoenas related to the investigation.

Last week, Trump’s lawyers said in court papers he was now willing to be interviewed but not until after the November election. They cited his “extreme travel schedule” and his determination “to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes,” the filing said.

The request to depose Eric Trump comes as Donald Trump faces legal actions on other fronts. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has suggested in court filings that it is investigating possible bank and insurance fraud by the president and the Trump Organization, and is fighting in federal court to obtain his tax returns.