Johns Creek police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Johns Creek police are still working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the incident that left 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III dead, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened about 9:40 p.m. on McGinnis Ferry Road near the bridge over the Chattahoochee River, Johns Creek police said in a statement. Bartlett was trying to secure a mattress and box spring to the top of a vehicle when a driver crashed into him. The driver did not stop.