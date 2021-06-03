ajc logo
X

Johns Creek police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Investigators said the victim was tying a mattress to the top of a vehicle when he was hit by a car.
Investigators said the victim was tying a mattress to the top of a vehicle when he was hit by a car.

News | 41 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Victim was trying to secure a mattress to top of vehicle when struck

Police in north Fulton County are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man with a car late Wednesday and then drove off.

Johns Creek police are still working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the incident that left 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III dead, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened about 9:40 p.m. on McGinnis Ferry Road near the bridge over the Chattahoochee River, Johns Creek police said in a statement. Bartlett was trying to secure a mattress and box spring to the top of a vehicle when a driver crashed into him. The driver did not stop.

Witnesses told police the vehicle involved in Bartlett’s death was a dark-colored four-door sedan that may have been a black BMW. Police believe the vehicle has damage to the right bumper and hood, windshield and passenger-side door.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Johns Creek police.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top