Johns Creek police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Police in north Fulton County are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man with a car late Wednesday and then drove off.
Johns Creek police are still working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the incident that left 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III dead, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened about 9:40 p.m. on McGinnis Ferry Road near the bridge over the Chattahoochee River, Johns Creek police said in a statement. Bartlett was trying to secure a mattress and box spring to the top of a vehicle when a driver crashed into him. The driver did not stop.
Witnesses told police the vehicle involved in Bartlett’s death was a dark-colored four-door sedan that may have been a black BMW. Police believe the vehicle has damage to the right bumper and hood, windshield and passenger-side door.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Johns Creek police.