IRS plans to delay tax filing deadline until mid-May

Some Washington lawmakers fear the large accumulation at the IRS has the potential to inadvertently undermine Biden’s ambitious economic agenda.

“The IRS is in a hole and needs to stop digging,” said Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. “It is time to assess what must be done now to deliver the service Americans deserve ... It is in the best of all to extend the filing season.”

The IRS recently appeared before the panel and revealed the agency was swamped with work, causing major delays in tax refunds and other aid designed to help struggling Americans amid the unrelenting pandemic. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is expected to offer a progress report to the committee again on Thursday.

