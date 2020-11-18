Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua

Miguel Rodríguez, who works on a ranch next to the site, said he saw at least seven bodies.

“The landslide came with all the dirt, and it became like a river going down. It took all of the little houses that were there. There were five homes, five families,” Rodríguez said.

A heavy lifter carries people across a flooded area after the passing of Hurricane Iota. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez) Credit: Delmer Martinez Credit: Delmer Martinez

One home was spared on the other side of the slide. But it was in a precarious position, and rescuers were trying to reach it, he said.

Nicaragua’s army said it was sending 100 rescuers to the site. Access was complicated by downed trees blocking roads.

Rolando José Alvarez, the Roman Catholic bishop of Matagalpa, said via Twitter that priests were being sent to the area.

In the coastal city of Bilwi, a distraught Filimon Wilfred, 72, said Iota had destroyed his family’s five houses, leaving its 18 members homeless.

“The hurricane came, it destroyed my house, my daughter’s house. It destroyed five houses in total,” Wilfred said. “Where am I going to live?”

Iota arrived Monday evening with winds of 155 mph, hitting nearly the same location as Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier. By early Wednesday, Iota had dissipated over El Salvador, but the storm’s torrential rains remained a threat. Parts of neighboring Honduras were still under water from Eta.