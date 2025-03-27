Tory Bowles resolves UGA crash lawsuit against recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy’s estate

Former UGA football recruiting staffer Victoria “Tory” Bowles has resolved her legal claims against the estate of fellow recruiter Chandler LeCroy, more than two years after she was severely injured in an early morning crash that killed LeCroy and UGA football player Devin Willock.
In a joint court filing Thursday, attorneys for Bowles and LeCroy’s estate said the lawsuit was being dismissed as a “result of the compromise and agreement entered into between the parties.” Details about a potential settlement are unclear.
Athens-Clarke County police investigators said speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. LeCroy was driving the SUV rented by the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Willock and Bowles were passengers.
LeCroy had a blood-alcohol level of 0.197, more than twice the legal limit, according to a police investigation. The group involved in the crash had been celebrating at a downtown Athens strip club with other UGA team members and left just minutes before the incident.
In September, Bowles settled with the UGA athletic association for $1.5 million. The sole remaining defendant is Jalen Carter, who was arrested in March 2023 and charged with two misdemeanors after an investigation determined he was racing LeCroy prior to the crash.
He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 12 months of community service. Carter is now a star defensive lineman in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.