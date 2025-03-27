Tory Bowles resolves UGA crash lawsuit against recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy’s estate

Former UGA football recruiting staffer Victoria “Tory” Bowles has resolved her legal claims against the estate of fellow recruiter Chandler LeCroy, more than two years after she was severely injured in an early morning crash that killed LeCroy and UGA football player Devin Willock.

In a joint court filing Thursday, attorneys for Bowles and LeCroy’s estate said the lawsuit was being dismissed as a “result of the compromise and agreement entered into between the parties.” Details about a potential settlement are unclear.

Athens-Clarke County police investigators said speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. LeCroy was driving the SUV rented by the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Willock and Bowles were passengers.