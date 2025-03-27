Investigations
Tory Bowles resolves UGA crash lawsuit against recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy’s estate

Settlement comes more than two years after fatal UGA football crash that killed LeCroy and UGA football player Devin Willock
A memorial is set up for University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA football team staff member Chandler LeCroy on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the site where their vehicle crashed on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, Ga. Willock and LeCroy died from their injures and two passengers were injured in the Jan. 15, 2023, accident. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By
19 minutes ago

Former UGA football recruiting staffer Victoria “Tory” Bowles has resolved her legal claims against the estate of fellow recruiter Chandler LeCroy, more than two years after she was severely injured in an early morning crash that killed LeCroy and UGA football player Devin Willock.

In a joint court filing Thursday, attorneys for Bowles and LeCroy’s estate said the lawsuit was being dismissed as a “result of the compromise and agreement entered into between the parties.” Details about a potential settlement are unclear.

Athens-Clarke County police investigators said speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2023. LeCroy was driving the SUV rented by the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Willock and Bowles were passengers.

LeCroy had a blood-alcohol level of 0.197, more than twice the legal limit, according to a police investigation. The group involved in the crash had been celebrating at a downtown Athens strip club with other UGA team members and left just minutes before the incident.

In September, Bowles settled with the UGA athletic association for $1.5 million. The sole remaining defendant is Jalen Carter, who was arrested in March 2023 and charged with two misdemeanors after an investigation determined he was racing LeCroy prior to the crash.

He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 12 months of community service. Carter is now a star defensive lineman in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

