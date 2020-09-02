X

Inmate tried to plot Troup County deputy’s murder, cops say

An investigation was launched after authorities received information that the inmate was possibly soliciting someone to kill a Troup County deputy.
Credit: simon jhuan/Shutterstock

By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An inmate’s plans to solicit the murder of a Troup County deputy from behind bars failed this week, authorities said.

Jonathan Taylor Lawrence, 28, of Senoia, was rearrested Wednesday and charged with felony criminal attempt/murder. It’s not clear why he was in jail.

The sheriff’s office and the Criminal Investigations Division launched a probe Aug. 20 after receiving information that Lawrence was possibly soliciting someone to kill a Troup deputy, Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a statement.

During the investigation, Lawrence provided an undercover officer with plans about carrying out the crime against the deputy, Smith said. Due to security reasons, the deputy’s name was not released.

No further information was provided.

