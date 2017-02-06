Ida B. Wells: Journalism Giant

Wells’ impact is not to be forgotten.

Wells’ unwavering fight against black disenfranchisement displayed the necessity of black voices in activism. (Photo Courtesy Library of Congress)

The National Association of Black Journalists and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University jointly awards the Ida B. Wells Award to journalists who have worked to increase access and opportunities to people of color in journalism.

The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting and the Investigative Fund’s Ida B. Wells Fellowship were started in 2015 and 2016 respectively to cultivate the next crop of black investigative journalists, proving Iola’s pen is — and always will be — mightier than the sword.

You cannot talk about resistance without discussing Ida B. Wells. Wells’ resistance was mightiest in her pen.

