As daylight broke on Friday, nonprofits and religious groups were already jumping into action to help people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Send Relief, the Atlanta-based global nonprofit, and a Southern Baptist Disaster Relief unit from Georgia, Florida and five other states are prepping supplies to send to communities hit the worst by the storm.

The groups are sending mobile kitchens, food, water, generators and cleaning supplies. Send Relief will dispatch tractor-trailers filled with supplies.

Send Relief is in touch with other churches and partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are being accepted.

To donate to their hurricane relief fund, visit sendrelief.org/hurricane.

The American Red Cross is also helping people who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene. Go to redcross.org/shelter to find a shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) if you need assistance. It’s staffed 24 hours a day.

The Salvation Army of Georgia will provide food, hydration and emotional and spiritual support to residents who need help after slammed into the state. Divisional Emergency Disaster Services Director Lanita Lloyd said units will be deployed on Saturday.

“It’s very important to keep our workers safe,” she said. “We don’t deploy until after the storm. We could not predetermine exactly where it was going to hit and who was going to be affected. Today we’re collaborating with the leadership team, employees and volunteers to go out in the field.”