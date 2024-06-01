News

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters remain on UCLA campus despite police ordering them to leave

By Associated Press
19 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters Thursday remained behind barricades on the UCLA campus despite police orders to leave as officers were poised to move in on their fortified encampment that was ringed by an even larger crowd, including supporters who locked arms and curious onlookers.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police briefly made their way into the perimeter of the encampment only to retreat after being outnumbered by scores of protesters who yelled “shame on you!” Some in the crowd tossed water bottles and other objects as dozens of officers ran back.

Later the crowd chanted “we’re not leaving. You don’t scare us.”

The huge numbers of police began arriving late in the afternoon Wednesday and issued the dispersal order. Empty buses were parked near the University of California, Los Angeles, to take away protesters who don’t comply with the order.

The tense standoff came one night after violence instigated by counter-protesters erupted in the same place.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators lock arms on the UCLA campus Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
