How Reddit followers surprised an Atlanta-based gorilla nonprofit

Investors banding together on the site sometimes refer to themselves as apes, apparently a reference to the line “Apes together strong,” from the movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Recently, a member of WallStreetBets highlighted one of the Fossey nonprofit’s fundraising efforts, the symbolic adopting of a gorilla. Others joined in.

In less than 48 hours, the Fossey organization received more than 2,000 new adoptions. In a typical weekend it might normally get 20. The giving has continued.

The nonprofit focuses on conservation and study of gorillas in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is named after Dian Fossey, a researcher who wrote the book “Gorillas in the Mist.’’ She was later murdered in her cabin in Rwanda. Her story was made into a movie starring Sigourney Weaver.

The organization had $6.7 million in revenue in 2019. It’s been raising funds for construction of a research and education campus set to open this year in Rwanda.