Here’s video of UGA official, protesters discussing right to demonstrate

By
43 minutes ago

As a small group of protesters gathered on the Old College lawn at the University of Georgia late Tuesday morning, Jan Davis Barham, associate dean of students, approached the group and said they needed to fill out a form if they wanted to stay.

Here’s a video of the interaction:

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

