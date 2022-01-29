Henry County teacher arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with students

Investigators did not reveal many details about the allegations against Smallwood, citing the ongoing probe.

“It is imperative that we ensure the safety and security of our students,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a news release. “In order to maintain the integrity of this fluid investigation and to ensure the information being provided is accurate, we are limited to the number of specifics that can be released. But trust and believe we will do everything in our power to protect our students.”

Smallwood was not the only metro Atlanta educator in hot water with the law this week.

A teacher at Salem High School in Conyers was arrested Wednesday after a cellphone video appeared to show him shoving a 14-year-old student to the ground, Channel 2 Action News reported. Rockdale County deputies charged Marquette Thinn, 44, with simple battery, according to Channel 2.

The footage appeared to show Thinn and the student arguing near a desk in the classroom. Thinn screamed at the teen as he walked toward the door and pushed him to the ground, the news station reported.