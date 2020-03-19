Hello, spring! Saturday marks the start of spring, precursor to March’s ‘worm moon’

Saturday, March 20 is the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox.
As author Hal Borland wrote, “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”
Spring 2021 lasts from March 20 to June 20 in the northern hemisphere. In an unusual pattern, this spring’s start date, March 20, will be the first of three, so spring will begin on the same date in 2022 and 2023, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Spring will begin at 5:37 a.m. ET on Saturday.
What does spring equinox mean?
Equinoxes are fun days for astrology and weather nerds. The term equinox originates from the Latin words for “equal night”—aequus (equal) and nox (night). That’s the term for it, because on March 20 the length of day and night will be roughly equal across the globe. Additionally, Saturday will be one of only two days in which the sun will rise exactly due east and set exactly due west.
What about the worm moon?
The other significant thing to know about spring’s start is its just eight days before March’s “worm moon.” March’s full “worm moon” will reach peak illumination at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Look for the bright moon as it rises above the horizon that evening! See when the moon will be visible in your area.
What will the weather be like?
Spring will mark the rise of the worm moon and, hopefully, the rise of warm weather. In Atlanta, it may not feel like the first day of spring Saturday. Temperatures will remain below average all weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, according to the latest forecast.
