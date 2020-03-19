Hello, spring! Saturday marks the start of spring, precursor to March’s ‘worm moon’

What about the worm moon?

The other significant thing to know about spring’s start is its just eight days before March’s “worm moon.” March’s full “worm moon” will reach peak illumination at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Look for the bright moon as it rises above the horizon that evening! See when the moon will be visible in your area.

What will the weather be like?

Spring will mark the rise of the worm moon and, hopefully, the rise of warm weather. In Atlanta, it may not feel like the first day of spring Saturday. Temperatures will remain below average all weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, according to the latest forecast.

You can keep track of weather updates using the AJC’s local weather forecast.