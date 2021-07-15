Heavily armed man in body armor tries to enter LA federal building

Officials apprehended a heavily armed man Wednesday morning attempting to enter the parking garage of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.
The man was stopped by security officers who noticed a firearm in his vehicle, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.
The man was wearing body armor and multiple loaded firearms and knives were found in the vehicle.
Jim Goodwin, a spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, said the man was arrested about 9:35 a.m. He could not immediately provide information about his identity.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, which guards federal buildings across the country, is investigating the incident.
