Hearse with woman’s body inside crashes after being stolen from California church

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found a stolen hearse — which had a woman’s body inside — after a freeway chase Thursday morning.
The Los Angeles Times reported that a black Lincoln Navigator hearse was stolen about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in unincorporated Pasadena, California, just outside of Los Angeles.
"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet Wednesday.
Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told KNBC the SUV was taken from St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church.
The sheriff's department said the keys were left in the vehicle as one body was being unloaded from it.
KCBS reported a funeral was underway when the hearse was stolen. Officials said the ongoing service was not connected to the body inside.
An anonymous tip led to a freeway chase near downtown Los Angeles. The chase ended when the Navigator crashed near an exit, with the vehicle sustaining significant front-end damage.
"Huge THANK YOU to the good Samaritan that called law enforcement when they saw the stolen vehicle," the department tweeted.
A suspect was taken into custody. Police found the casket and body in the vehicle.
Police said the remains were returned to the funeral home Thursday.
“We also want to send condolences to the family members of the deceased person, who had to deal with this tragedy,” the department said in a tweet Thursday.
