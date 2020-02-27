Hearse with woman’s body inside crashes after being stolen from California church

The sheriff's department said the keys were left in the vehicle as one body was being unloaded from it.

KCBS reported a funeral was underway when the hearse was stolen. Officials said the ongoing service was not connected to the body inside.

An anonymous tip led to a freeway chase near downtown Los Angeles. The chase ended when the Navigator crashed near an exit, with the vehicle sustaining significant front-end damage.

"Huge THANK YOU to the good Samaritan that called law enforcement when they saw the stolen vehicle," the department tweeted.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police found the casket and body in the vehicle.

This is what we can confirm.

-The Black Navigator is the stolen vehicle involved in the grand theft auto from last night.

-There is one suspect in custody

-One casket with one deceased has been located inside the vehicle — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

Police said the remains were returned to the funeral home Thursday.

“We also want to send condolences to the family members of the deceased person, who had to deal with this tragedy,” the department said in a tweet Thursday.