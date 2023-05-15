The return of mpox? New cluster of cases reported by CDC

The CDC is continuing to push public health agencies to improve vaccine equity and coverage for those at-risk, especially Black and Latino men who have sex with men. Additionally, along with these measures, they are urging agencies to vaccinate more people in order to prevent new cases and future outbreaks.

Nationwide, 1.2 million mpox vaccines, known by the brand name Jynneos, have been administered since the beginning of the outbreak, but less than a quarter of the population most at-risk for mpox have been fully vaccinated. In Georgia, that statistic holds, with 33% of the at-risk population — men who have sex with men and who have multiple sexual partners or those with HIV — having received one dose and 23% being fully vaccinated.

While the vaccine doesn’t prevent all infections, getting vaccinated is still recommended. While the CDC expects new cases to occur within those who got vaccinated, people who received their two-dose Jynneos vaccine series may have less severe symptoms than others who have not.

DPH says that they have shared the CDC alert with the state’s network of providers and will begin using social media to spread information about mpox vaccinations.

Mpox vaccine: What to know

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is caused by a virus that is related to the virus that causes smallpox. Jynneos is a 2-dose vaccine developed to protect against mpox and smallpox infections. People need to get both doses of the vaccine for the best protection against mpox. The second dose should be given 4 weeks after the first dose.

Who should get a vaccine?

Anyone with known or suspected exposure to someone with mpox

Anyone with a sex partner in the past 2 weeks who was diagnosed with mpox

Anyone who is gay, bisexual, or other man who has sex with men or a transgender, nonbinary, or gender-diverse person who in the past 6 months has had a recent diagnosis of a sexually transmitted disease or more than one sex partner.

The vaccine is also recommended for anyone with HIV or other causes of immune suppression who has had a recent exposure or anticipates future risk of mpox exposure.

How can I get a mpox vaccine?

The mpox vaccine is widely available in Georgia. To find a vaccine, go to https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/index.html for a vaccine location look-up tool.

Mpox vaccines are free. Providers must give you the vaccine regardless of your ability to pay the administration fee. The providers may bill a program or plan that covers the mpox vaccine administration fee, such as private insurance or Medicare/Medicaid.

(Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give