The new COVID-19 vaccine is almost here. It’s decision time

Will you take the updated jab?

Federal health officials are hoping with this week’s anticipated approvals of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, more people will make it part of their annual flu shot routine.

On Monday the Food and Drug Administration approved the updated vaccines, which are expected to arrive on the heels of a summertime rise in COVID cases and just in advance of the flu season. Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss who should receive one of the updated vaccines.

It’s been a year since the last time the vaccines were tweaked, and only about 17% of the U.S. population ever received that earlier update, according to the CDC. In Georgia, it was only about 11%.

The updated vaccine coincides with the arrival of this year’s flu season and health officials are urging everyone to make a COVID shot part of their yearly flu shot routine.

In an effort to emphasize that, the FDA on Monday made the point that this latest update isn’t a “booster” but a vaccine.

Who can take the new vaccine?

The FDA has ruled that the new vaccine is safe for everyone 6 months and older, and anyone those ages are eligible to take the vaccine. The CDC is expected to recommend today which groups “should” get the vaccine. Currently, older adults and those with pre-existing conditions such as immune disorders, diabetes and obesity are considered to be at greatest risk of having a serious illness from COVID.

When will the new COVID vaccine be available in Georgia?

Just how long it will take to start arriving in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and health departments is unclear. A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health said they won’t know the exact timetable for the vaccine being available at local health departments until the updated vaccine gets final approval from the CDC, which could come Tuesday.

How much will the new COVID vaccine cost?

It depends on your insurance coverage. It will continue to be completely free for many people but not everyone. Some insurers may now charge a copay.

People became accustomed to that no-cost availability during the pandemic, but the federal government stopped picking up the entire tab with the end of the public health emergency this spring.

Now the actual cost of the vaccine will be borne by private insurers and Medicare and Medicaid. Manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have decided to charge up to $130 a shot, compared with $30 last year for the booster.

For people without insurance, the Biden administration set up the Bridge Access Program, which will make free vaccines available this fall through community health centers and state health departments. Eventually, retail pharmacies may also participate. But the details of the program are still being worked out and vaccines may not be readily available for free for those who are uninsured at pharmacies.

What’s different about this vaccine?

The updated COVID vaccines were formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants and to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID infections, including hospitalization and death.

The older vaccine that has been in use until now was formulated in 2022 to match the original coronavirus that originated in China, and the earliest versions of the omicron variants. Because it matched two different strains of the virus, it was a “bivalent” booster.

The new vaccine is a “monovalent” shot that targets the XBB.1.5 variant, which is a version of omicron that was dominant in the sprint. The virus continually morphs into new variants, so even that variant has already been replaced by newer versions, but research shows the new formula should also protect against them as well.

I’ve had COVID and taken previous boosters. Why do I need another vaccine?

Taking such protective measures remains important. Immunity wanes over time, whether acquired from an infection or a vaccine. Anyone infected can infect others who are less able to fight off the virus. And anyone infected can suffer from long COVID, with sometimes debilitating symptoms that linger for weeks or longer. The risk of new disease, disability and death remains elevated in some patients for as long as two years after catching COVID, according to a large study published recently in the journal Nature Medicine.

But while vaccine experts agree another COVID vaccine dose will help the most vulnerable, there’s not consensus about whether everyone, especially healthy children and teens, need additional COVID shots.

How will I be sure I get the new, updated vaccine and not the older one?

According to the FDA’s Monday announcement, the older bivalent vaccine designed in 2022 is no longer authorized for use in the U.S.

How often will the vaccine be updated in the future?

According to the FDA’s announcement on Monday, “Barring the emergence of a markedly more virulent variant, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.”

Is it okay to get the COVID and flu vaccine at the same time?

Yes. The CDC says it is safe to get both at the same time. The influenza vaccine is designed to last through the season, but its effectiveness can wane. For that reason, many experts suggest waiting until September or October. So the timing to getting both is good.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

What if I’ve just had COVID or just taken a booster?

For those who recently had COVID, the CDC recommends delaying your vaccine by three months from when your symptoms started or a positive test. Natural antibodies are already elevated from the infection, so a vaccine won’t provide as much additional benefit now.

The FDA has stated anyone 5 years of age and older, regardless of previous vaccination, are eligible to receive the updated vaccine as long as it has been at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID vaccine.

Need to take a test?

The Georgia Department of Public Health is still providing free COVID tests at locations throughout the state listed here. But hours are limited.

Home test kits might be harder to come by now. The tests should have an expiration date stamped on the box.

Home test kits also have expiration dates, and many of the free tests distributed in the pandemic have now expired. However, some of those expiration dates have been extended. You can check your test kit’s current expiration date here.

Seeking treatment for COVID

Antiviral medications can help your immune system fight of the coronavirus infection by stopping the virus from multiplying in your body, with a goal of preventing you from becoming more seriously ill. There is a narrow window, typically five days from when you begin feeling ill, to begin this treatment so speak with your healthcare provider as soon as possible if you test positive for COVID.