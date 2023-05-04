Suspected Atlanta shooter sought Ativan prescription: What does it do?

Doctors have used Ativan in situations including to calm patients facing high stress or insomnia; before surgery anesthesia; undergoing epileptic seizures; or experiencing psychotic agitation. According to the Food and Drug Administration, it is for the management of anxiety disorders or for the short-term relief of anxiety. The FDA frowns on its use for “the stress of everyday life,” and says its effectiveness for long-term use has not been well assessed and it is not recommended for continuous long-term use.

Problems

Ativan can be addictive. Going off Ativan should be carefully managed, including being tapered. Abrupt withdrawal can cause symptoms including rebound insomnia, tension, and even hallucinations.

Used with opioids it can cause breathing slowdown, coma and death.

State tracking

Ativan is in a class of drugs where the state tracks prescriptions for each patient and each doctor. Since 2018, Georgia law has required any doctor in the state who writes a new prescription for benzodiazepines to first check the state Prescription Drug Monitoring Database. This is done to prevent misuse such as doctor-shopping or pill mills. If the doctor breaks this law, it’s a felony.

SOURCES: Food and Drug Administration and research papers.