Suspected Atlanta shooter sought Ativan prescription: What does it do?

It is unclear whether or not Deion Patterson, the accused Midtown medical office shooter, has ever taken the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which can be used to calm people in crises. But his mother told The Associated Press her son was having “a mental break,” so she was helping him request a prescription for it, in vain, before he opened fire.
Patterson was discharged from the Coast Guard in January, and in late April he attended an appointment with the Veterans Administration where his mother requested Ativan for him. His request was denied because of its addictive qualities, his mother said. He was offered another drug instead.
What is Ativan?
Ativan is the commercial brand name for the drug lorazepam, sold in the U.S. since 1977. It’s been called a sedative or tranquilizer; the class of drugs is called “benzodiazepines.” Ativan acts quickly and is strong.
What is Ativan used for?
Doctors have used Ativan in situations including to calm patients facing high stress or insomnia; before surgery anesthesia; undergoing epileptic seizures; or experiencing psychotic agitation. According to the Food and Drug Administration, it is for the management of anxiety disorders or for the short-term relief of anxiety. The FDA frowns on its use for “the stress of everyday life,” and says its effectiveness for long-term use has not been well assessed and it is not recommended for continuous long-term use.
Problems
Ativan can be addictive. Going off Ativan should be carefully managed, including being tapered. Abrupt withdrawal can cause symptoms including rebound insomnia, tension, and even hallucinations.
Used with opioids it can cause breathing slowdown, coma and death.
State tracking
Ativan is in a class of drugs where the state tracks prescriptions for each patient and each doctor. Since 2018, Georgia law has required any doctor in the state who writes a new prescription for benzodiazepines to first check the state Prescription Drug Monitoring Database. This is done to prevent misuse such as doctor-shopping or pill mills. If the doctor breaks this law, it’s a felony.
SOURCES: Food and Drug Administration and research papers.
About the Author