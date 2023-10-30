Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students

According to researchers, students who were not of the majority race at an institution experienced higher rates of depression than students of the majority race. The research, led by University of Georgia professor Dr. Janani Rajbhandari-Thapa, an associate professor in the university’s College of Public Health, sought to investigate increasing rates of anxiety and depression among college students at predominately white universities and historically Black colleges and universities.

Rajbhandari-Thapa and the study’s co-authors, which included Albany State University president Marion Fedrick, linked its findings to the pandemic, citing how mental health worsened among college students causing concern in both public health and academia in an article published in the Journal of American College Health.

Over 3,100 students from a predominately white university (The University of Georgia) and a historically Black university (Albany State University) participated in a voluntary survey for this study during the pandemic. From their responses, researchers found that traumatic events, decreased social interactions, illness and socioeconomic factors resulted in the development of anxiety and depression.

“Our study emphasizes the importance of what college campuses do to address mental health, activities and social support for college students, to help them fit in and be at home in the college environment,” said Rajbhandari-Thapa. " We do not want our students to be [mental health] patients, so to address that early and to prevent this by providing support during the college years is important.”

Additionally, researchers found that students who were the first to attend college in their families were more likely to experience depression than students who were not. All of the first-generation students surveyed said that they experienced depression at both the predominately white university and historically Black university. Compared to male students, female students reported higher rates of anxiety and depression at both schools.

In the study, researchers noted that causal inference cannot be drawn from the study, meaning that factors such as being a minority, first-generation student or female cannot be linked as a cause of anxiety and depression, but they can be associated with the rates of the conditions.

Dr. Emily Vall, executive director of Resilient Georgia, a non profit organization focused on making sure that children and young adults have access to quality behavioral health services, says that the organization is eager to continue work on research as part of their mission.

“The study was a great reminder that one size does not fit all,” Vall said. “We really need to continue to bring folks to the table ... and allow them to be the decision makers in how we create resources.”

The authors named three factors that help during adversity: social support, self-efficacy and a sense of belonging. According to the study, a sense of belonging helps protect against suicidal ideation.

In order to increase belongingness for students, researchers suggested online communities, peer counseling and mentorship programs as solutions. They also pointed out the need for programs to prevent and screen for mental health disorders.

Rajbhandari-Thapa noted that administrators at both universities have been receptive of the study’s findings and want to support students in the best way they can.

“Belonging is so important. I don’t think there is ever enough support for first-generation and minority students,” Rajbhandari-Thapa said.

“Universities are starting to do this already, but it’s important that we provide as much support as possible.”

