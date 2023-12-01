Pre-cut cantaloupe sickens over 100 nationally, including 3 in Georgia

The illnesses are severe, with more than half of infected people hospitalized, including residents of long-term care centers and children in day care, the CDC said. In this outbreak, 14 sick people resided in long-term care facilities and 7 children attended childcare centers before they got sick.

According to the CDC’s website, “CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick. Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.”

The whole cantaloupes that are part of the recall might have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050″, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

Recalls of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes include Aldi, RaceTrac, Kwik Trip markets, Bix Produce and distributor GHGA, which sent recalled products to Kroger, Sprouts Farmer’s Markets and Trader Joe’s stores in several states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the fresh-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupe were distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia; Sprouts stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a “sell by” date and a lot code on the label.

Because of the scope of the recalls and potential uncertainty about the source of the cantaloupe, health officials warned consumers to be cautious.

“If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe, including pre-cut cantaloupe or products containing pre-cut cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away,” the FDA said in a statement.

The number of people sickened is likely much higher than what’s been reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses, according to the CDC. It typically takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming contaminated food. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses from the bacteria that require medical care or hospitalization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

Staff writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Helena Oliviero contributed to this report. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group.