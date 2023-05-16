Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Computer Science

Advice for freshmen: You have to just make the most out of the situations you’re in. Some things in life we don’t even see coming, but success can be built off of how quickly and efficiently someone responds to these events. This is especially important in freshman year since this is your starting blueprint to succeed in high school.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: Laziness or lack of motivation, as well as endurance. Many people just don’t want to do things anymore because they don’t want to put in hard work for it. Inversely, many people also expect to hit successful results quickly, giving up if they fail once or twice. Don’t get me wrong, I am guilty of doing these things from time to time, but it’s clear to me that I am far from the only one with this problem.

How optimistic are you about the future? I’m slightly optimistic about the future. I know past this point, life will get a whole lot more challenging, and in regards to the college I chose and the world we live in, I’m going to get knocked down. But my own spiritual beliefs as well as the loving support from my family will be my main motivation to keep going past these difficulties and eventually find my own form of success in this world.

Credit: Photo provided by Joella Alexander Credit: Photo provided by Joella Alexander

Joella Alexander

School system: DeKalb County

High school: Stone Mountain High School

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Mechanical Engineering

Advice for freshmen: Enjoy your high school years and your youth. Learn to balance your studies with your fun times now because life after high school is going to be more challenging and will require the skill of time management and overall balance. Secondly, do not compare yourself to others; instead, use that energy to always aim to grow past who you were a month ago; any process, big or small, should be celebrated.

Favorite memory from high school: At the end of my Accelerated Multicultural Lit class, we did a Socratic seminar based on reading VOX ATL newspaper. We discussed various topics in this activity, and I loved it because it felt so raw and real. We all shared our perspectives and opinions on each topic and were open enough to agree to disagree when we felt differently. This activity allowed me to see all of my classmates and my teacher in a different light, I saw how much my mindset was similar to students who I barely talked to, and lastly, I saw how human we all were.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: I believe instant gratification will be the biggest struggle for my generation. To be more specific, I believe they struggle with detaching themselves from it and need to learn to enjoy the present moment more often.

Credit: Donna Permell Credit: Donna Permell

Nosa Christopher

School system: DeKalb County

High school: Martin Luther King Jr. High School

College: Georgia State University

Intended major: Nursing

Advice for freshmen: Choose your friends wisely because the people you hang out with can either make or break your high school experience. Over time, you start to pick up their habits.

Helpful study habit: Structuring my time and placing which subjects I want to study on at a specific time. Using this method helps me stay grounded with time and keeps me productive.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: Adulthood. My generation has relied so much on others and technology for help that stepping into adulthood, everything that comes with it, like jobs and networking, will seem tricky and impossible.

How optimistic are you about the future? I am incredibly optimistic about the future. God has blessed me with a lot of accomplishments that will allow me to be successful in the future, and I plan not to take any for granted. I see that my future is bright, and I am excited to embark on my new journey.

Credit: Photo provided by Sophie Li Credit: Photo provided by Sophie Li

Sophie Li

School system: DeKalb County

High school: Chamblee High School

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Biology

Favorite memory from high school: My favorite memory from high school was being nominated for homecoming court. Walking down the football field during halftime with the bright lights illuminating our student section filled me with so much pride, and I loved seeing the full spirit of our school.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: With the increasing expectations that are set for children and teens, I think one of the biggest challenges our generation will face is the danger of comparing yourself to others. It’s beneficial to have role models who push you to become a better person but when the comparisons reach an unhealthy level, it can become discouraging. Everyone has their own path and pace in life, and we’ll need to remember that in order to keep growing.

How optimistic are you about the future? I’m very optimistic about the future. Graduating high school is only the first step in our journeys and we have so many possibilities awaiting us. Knowing that I’m surrounded by such driven people gives me faith that we’ll work hard to succeed and fulfill our passions — creating a better world for us all.

Credit: Photo provided by Thomas Wainwright Credit: Photo provided by Thomas Wainwright

Thomas Wainwright

School system: DeKalb County

High school: Druid Hills High School

College: Emory University

Intended major: Undecided

Advice for freshmen: Don’t obsess about your grades. The only thing that you can control is your effort. If you make sure that you always put in your best effort, results will follow naturally. Don’t be afraid to ask your teachers or peers for help if you’re struggling with something. Hard work and support from others are key to success now and in the future.

Favorite memory from high school: My favorite memories from high school are of spending time at local parks with my friends over quarantine. We would meet on weekends or when we didn’t have school and play sports, go running or just hang out and talk about our lives and the world around us. It really helped to keep me grounded during a stressful time.

How optimistic are you about the future? I’m not very optimistic that we will be able to solve many of the problems that lie in our future. It will take massive cultural shifts in order to address the challenges that face us, such as the climate crisis, persistent systemic inequalities and the alarming increase in censorship, and with the increasing divisions in the U.S. and around the world, these necessary changes seem incredibly unlikely.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Marilyn Abney

School system: Fulton County

High school: Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs

College: Brown University

Intended major: International Affairs

Advice for freshmen: Don’t stress too much, but it never hurts to start thinking about the future. Having focused goals from the beginning and early progress toward those goals pays dividends. My freshman self made my senior life a lot easier.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: The current political and social climate has our nation more divided than ever. These divisions are heightened through the echo chambers of social media. It seems as if our country has lost the art of compromise, and I worry for how these divisions will spread into my generation and younger generations alike.

How optimistic are you about the future? I am cautiously optimistic. Between pandemics, the climate crisis, discrimination, and ongoing global conflicts, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and hopeless about the state of the world. However, I have been blessed with so many good people in my life, including peers who already have and are determined to continue making change in the world. Although the headlines make it difficult, I see enough good in the people around me to remain cautiously optimistic about our shared future.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Christine Carter

School system: Fulton County

High school: Creekside High School

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Software Engineering

Advice for freshmen: Every day is a new day to be a different, greater person. This is advice I would tell anyone, and for freshmen, I feel that this is especially important to remember in one of the many transient phases in life that is high school. I want them to remember that they can always dream bigger, and improve in something — very few things in life are fixed.

Helpful study habit: Commit to the process. If you simply say you are going to study just into midair, you probably will not do it. If you plan out exactly how you will fit that study session into your day, what you are studying and the method you will use — you create a vision and are more likely to do what it takes to realize it.

Favorite memory from high school: One of my favorite memories is being in my Honors Geometry teacher’s room in ninth grade. I would often come to her room during one of my free periods to work on assignments and to talk about geometry. I remember being joyful and excited about the future in those simple moments, just with my headphones in, listening to music.

How optimistic are you about the future? I am extremely optimistic about the future. I know what skills I have and I know that I will get more. And I will use them all to make the world better.

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Samay Desai

School system: Fulton County

High school: Alpharetta High School

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Computer Science

Helpful study habit: Learn from people smarter than you.

Favorite memory from high school: A trip to New York City with a student organization that I am part of. It was the first time I had been there in several years, and even though it was so cold I could practically feel icicles forming on my face, the great food, spectacular sights, and vibrant company made it a truly unforgettable experience.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: Figuring out how to survive.

How optimistic are you about the future? I try to remain as optimistic as possible. Of course, there are issues that need solving, but I like to believe that the future is something worth working towards even though it might not always seem to be the case.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hiteshri V Chudasama

School system: Gwinnett County

High school: Duluth High School

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Biology (premed track)

Advice for freshmen: Live a balanced high school life. Study, play sports, join fine arts, hang out with friends, participate in clubs, etc. These four years go by very quickly so take in all that you can.

Helpful study habit: Review at least three to five days before any major test. Last-minute cramming is not effective.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: Battling boundaries regarding social media and AI, reversing climate change and protecting the environment, etc.

How optimistic are you about the future? I am extremely hopeful about the future; I believe in those around me and also believe that if we unite and cooperate, we can accomplish anything!

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Jessica Duong

School system: Gwinnett County

High school: Shiloh High School

College: University of Georgia

Intended major: Pharmaceutical Sciences

Helpful study habit: Chunking. When I study for any assessments, I tend to start studying a few days before. I dedicate chunks of information to specific days to ensure that I am not overwhelmed by too much information all at once. This helps me to retain the information for a longer period of time.

Biggest challenges your generation will face: Social changes. Political issues will continue to be a source of conflict. It will be difficult to achieve any significant social advancements if there is so much tension.

How optimistic are you about the future? I am pretty optimistic about the future. I am really passionate about what I want to study and I’m excited to think about all of the ways I can make a difference in my future career.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Erika M. Tay

School system: Gwinnett County

High school: Lanier High School

College: Georgia Tech

Intended major: Computer Science

Helpful study habit: Read up on the topic before the teacher teaches the class. Do not be afraid to ask questions.

What are the biggest challenges your generation will face? Inequality, student debt, and mental health issues.

How optimistic are you about the future? I am optimistic that the future will be great as more advanced technologies emerge and develop in conjunction with the rapid synthesis of knowledge and discoveries to improve all aspects of our lives.