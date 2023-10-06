Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site

This will be the third ban placed by the mayor to prevent rezoning or a new use for the former hospital site.

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Health News
By
11 minutes ago
X

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has confirmed plans to extend the city’s redevelopment ban on the former Atlanta Medical Center site for another six months.

If approved by the Atlanta City Council, it will be April 2024 — a full 18 months since the hospital was closed — before owner Wellstar Health System can do anything new with the 25-acre property that covers more than a city block in the Old Fourth Ward.

Atlanta enacted the development ban after the city was surprised by Wellstar Health System’s announcement that the hospital would be closed. Many are still angry about Wellstar’s abrupt announcement it would close the safety net hospital, as well as its plans to also convert a second AMC location in East Point into a clinic. Wellstar cited mounting financial losses for its decisions, but many pointed out that both hospitals served a patient population that included many low-income residents of color without insurance.

“As we’re coming up on a year moratorium, we will be extending that once again to make sure that we try to get the best deal, the best option, for our community,” Dickens said. “We’d love another hospital or another medical care facility right here.” Dickens shared his decision Friday when asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during a vaccination event at CVS Health in Atlanta where he received his flu shot.

With the ban, the city’s planning department must refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, or other land changes for 15 parcels of land that were part of the AMC campus. City leaders have said that the moratorium gives leaders and the community more time to address AMC’s sudden closure. It ceased operations at the downtown hospital on Oct. 31, 2022.

ExploreSix months after Wellstar closed two hospitals, path forward is unclear

When released, the mayor’s new executive order will stay in effect until the City Council votes on the measure. Their next meeting is Oct. 16.

Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites has advanced a plan calling for the city to turn the site into a “diversion and crisis center” that provides medical services, along with other services such as mental health, drug and alcohol treatment and short-term emergency housing. That proposal has been tabled for the time being.

The area where AMC was located has been home to a hospital for a century, once housing Georgia Baptist Hospital. Wellstar completed its purchase of the property in 2016.

ExploreAtlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center

City officials have said they would like for some type of health care facility to fill the void, possibly combined with other uses. But they are also keenly aware that the property is on the outskirts of gentrifying neighborhoods, making it attractive for developers.

Fulton County’s website lists the total assessed tax value for the former AMC properties at about $118.86 million.

The land lies within several zoning designations, including the C-1 Community Business District, C-2 Commercial Service District, C-4 Central Area Commercial Residential District and the Beltline Overlay District and Beltline Affordable Workforce Housing Districts.

“I really am looking forward to AMC coming back as a health care facility for the community,” Dickens said. “We want to make sure that people in Atlanta have many options and opportunities to get health care.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Donovan Thomas on twitter

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport2h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies
5h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Two Plant Vogtle partners to settle cost dispute as new issue arises
49m ago
The Latest

Rise in RSV, virus that sickens babies, fills Atlanta hospital beds
8h ago
Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
As Kaiser Permanente employees prepare to strike, Georgia locations are not included
Featured

Credit: Staff

HAPPENING TODAY
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top