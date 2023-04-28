Georgia organizations to host mental health fair in Atlanta Saturday

Mental health organizations and health professionals from the metro area will be at a fair on Saturday discussing services and resources available for those who live with mental illness. The National Alliance for Mental Illness and Clubhouse Atlanta are hosting the Georgia Mental Health Fair, an annual event.
The fair will take place at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church/Clubhouse Atlanta, 4755 N Peachtree Road where exhibitors will present their services and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch at 12:30 p.m.
A presentation from Dr. Robert O. Cotes, an associate professor at Emory School of Medicine and the director of the clinical and research program for psychosis at Grady Health System, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. will conclude the program.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. Mental illnesses are medical conditions that affects the way a person thinks, feels and their ability to relate to others and function. Some serious mental illnesses are schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and major depression.
Mental illnesses can affect persons of any age, race, religion or income and are not the result of personal weakness or lack of character. Mental illnesses are treatable and those who experience mental illness can get relief from actively following a individual treatment plan.
Register for the fair here.
