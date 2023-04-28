Georgia organizations to host mental health fair in Atlanta Saturday

The fair will take place at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church/Clubhouse Atlanta, 4755 N Peachtree Road where exhibitors will present their services and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch at 12:30 p.m.

A presentation from Dr. Robert O. Cotes, an associate professor at Emory School of Medicine and the director of the clinical and research program for psychosis at Grady Health System, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. will conclude the program.