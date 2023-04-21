Learn how CDC ‘detectives’ track diseases – from COVID to polio

The guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and muscle-strengthening exercises at least two days a week.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Dr. Bryant Webber, a preventive medicine doctor and EIS officer since July 2021 said he remembers data emerging early in the pandemic showing that a lack of exercise was a risk factor for severe COVID. Webber said that prompted him to study the connection between exercise and health outcomes of those with influenza and or pneumonia. The findings are based on analyzing data from the National Health Survey of 577,000 adults from 1998 to 2019.

“Things like cystic fibrosis or being a former smoker, these things are hard to modify,” he said. “But physical inactivity is really something we can work on. We also have really good data from other studies that show physical activity, irrespective of weight and irrespective of changes in weight, has many benefits.”

Credit: cus Credit: cus

In addition to the presentations, current and former disease detectives will give a behind-the-scenes look at their experiences in TED-style talks which include the following:

Breakfast Fish, Boat Rides, and Bibis: Behind the Scenes of the Polio Response in Tanzania

Putting Baby Booties on the Ground: Protecting the Most Vulnerable

New Learnings from an Old Disease: Mpox and Health Disparities in the United States

Three Islands, One Health: Capacity Building the United States Virgin Islands

Perfumes, Pet Raccoons, and Mississippi Melioidosis

From Intuition to Action: How Gut Feelings Can Drive Public Health Solutions

CDC EIS Conference

Monday-Thursday, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia Atlanta. Free and open to the public. Conference attendance is free and open to the public, and the presentations will also be live-streamed with recordings available via a virtual platform. Event registration is required for attendance and will remain open throughout the conference. For more information and to register go to https://www.cdc.gov/eis/conference/index.html