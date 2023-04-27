Grady announces plans for new outpatient clinics south of I-20

District 4 Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier expressed excitement for the plans in a press release issued Thursday morning. “The ongoing health and economic crisis has hit southwest Atlanta communities the hardest, and we’ve learned more than ever how crucial it is to ensure all people have access to quality healthcare. This clinic will help ensure that all people, especially Atlanta’s most vulnerable, have those basic needs met,” Dozier said.

Grady estimates that each of the clinics will provide 30,000 primary care visits and will cost $5 million to $8 million to operate each year, all of which will come from funding provided by the GA-AIDE program. None of the funding for these clinics comes from the $130 million given to Grady from a federal coronavirus relief package in September.

“This is just the beginning,” Shannon Sale, Grady’s chief strategy officer, said. “We would love to continue to expand these access points. We know that it’s the right approach to health care for the community and that we currently don’t have enough.”

