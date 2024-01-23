For parents: What are the symptoms of lead poisoning or lead exposure?

As Georgia health officials continue to track reports of lead poisoning in children that may be linked to contaminated applesauce, here are some things for parents to know about the risks and symptoms.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 23 confirmed or suspected cases of lead poisoning, most of them children. That figure is up from 20 cases in early January. The latest total includes 13 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases and one suspected case, the AJC reported.

The applesauce recall was first issued in late 2023, but officials are now looking as far back as November 2022 to see if previous cases of poisoning in the state might also be connected.