Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible

If you are among the Georgians who lost Medicaid health coverage and you believe this was done in error, the issue could be missing or outdated records.

Like other states, Georgia is asking all its 2.8 million beneficiaries to re-apply, and reviewing cases to weed out those who no longer qualify. The state Department of Community Health said most of the recipients lost coverage because the state did not receive updated paperwork it requested from them.

Steps Medicaid enrollees can take:

Update your contact information with the state.

Each Medicaid enrollee has a “Gateway” account online with the state and should check it now to make sure it has their correct contact information, such as phone numbers and addresses. This is the way Medicaid will communicate the need to fill out new paperwork or notify people about a loss of coverage. People whose contacts have changed could fail to see state notices.

It’s important to note that just because patients have updated their personal information with their doctor’s office or pharmacy doesn’t mean it’s in their Gateway account.

If you don’t have internet to manage your Gateway account, or you’re helping someone who doesn’t:

Call DHS/DFCS at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO (1-877-423-4746)

If you are deaf, blind or have difficulty speaking:

Call that number above by dialing 711 (Georgia Relay)

If you don’t have a phone or internet service, or you’re helping someone who doesn’t:

The state Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) will accept a “point of contact,” or another person besides the enrollee who can communicate on their behalf. But the enrollee must establish that person as their point of contact. In metro Atlanta, for example, the health care charity Mercy Care acts sometimes as a point of contact for its own patients.

For frequently asked questions:

The state has set up a special website for the process, with answers to common questions: https://staycovered.ga.gov