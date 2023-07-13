Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Health News
By
1 hour ago
X

If you are among the Georgians who lost Medicaid health coverage and you believe this was done in error, the issue could be missing or outdated records.

Like other states, Georgia is asking all its 2.8 million beneficiaries to re-apply, and reviewing cases to weed out those who no longer qualify. The state Department of Community Health said most of the recipients lost coverage because the state did not receive updated paperwork it requested from them.

Steps Medicaid enrollees can take:

Update your contact information with the state.

Each Medicaid enrollee has a “Gateway” account online with the state and should check it now to make sure it has their correct contact information, such as phone numbers and addresses. This is the way Medicaid will communicate the need to fill out new paperwork or notify people about a loss of coverage. People whose contacts have changed could fail to see state notices.

It’s important to note that just because patients have updated their personal information with their doctor’s office or pharmacy doesn’t mean it’s in their Gateway account.

If you don’t have internet to manage your Gateway account, or you’re helping someone who doesn’t:

  • Call DHS/DFCS at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO (1-877-423-4746)

If you are deaf, blind or have difficulty speaking:

  • Call that number above by dialing 711 (Georgia Relay)

If you don’t have a phone or internet service, or you’re helping someone who doesn’t:

The state Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) will accept a “point of contact,” or another person besides the enrollee who can communicate on their behalf. But the enrollee must establish that person as their point of contact. In metro Atlanta, for example, the health care charity Mercy Care acts sometimes as a point of contact for its own patients.

For frequently asked questions:

The state has set up a special website for the process, with answers to common questions: https://staycovered.ga.gov

ExploreGeorgia cuts 95,000 from Medicaid, more coming

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia cuts 95,000 from Medicaid, more coming50m ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DOJ to probe Fulton County Jail after death of mentally ill inmate
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Clear standard line moves to ATL airport lower level to avoid congestion
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Clear standard line moves to ATL airport lower level to avoid congestion
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta Brewing Company will no longer open at Underground Atlanta
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Georgia cuts 95,000 from Medicaid, more coming
50m ago
Nonprofit hospitals reap tax breaks as states scrutinize charity spending
Maternal mortality in Georgia meets modest solutions
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
1h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
1h ago
Actors about to join writers on strike: what this means for Georgia
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top