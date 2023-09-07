COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine just a week away

More people are landing in Georgia hospitals with COVID-19 even as the country is waiting for an updated vaccine to arrive — possibly as soon as next week.

The number of people hospitalized in the state began rising July 1 and has continued a steady climb each week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the week ending Aug. 26, there were 772 new hospitalizations, up 24% from the prior week. Nationally, COVID hospital admissions for the same period were up 16% to 17,418.

For now, no one seems immune. Jill Biden, the first lady, tested positive for COVID according to an announcement by the White House late Monday night. According to the report, she is experiencing only mild symptoms and President Biden has tested negative for the virus.

And CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen, speaking at an event at the Atlanta Press Club Wednesday, wore a mask throughout the program, except when she was distanced six feet away from a reporter. Cohen said she was masking because she had close contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID.

While Cohen tested negative after taking a rapid test Wednesday morning, she pointed to CDC guidance recommends that those who come in close contact with someone who tests positive to mask for 10 days to make sure they don’t unknowingly spread the disease.

“COVID is here with us. We are going to have to continue to live with it,” Cohen said. “We just need to use the tools that we have to continue to protect ourselves and those that are around us. That’s what I’m doing today.”

According to the CDC, updated COVID vaccines are still expected to arrive in mid-September, pending regulatory action by the Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from CDC. “We anticipate distribution will be steady and increasing in the weeks following CDC’s recommendation,” the agency said.

The new vaccine was designed to target the XBB.1.5 variant, which predominated in the spring, but now represents only 3% of COVID cases in the U.S. Because it’s similar to the other variants in circulation now, the vaccine is expected to still be effective.

Concerns that a brand-new and highly mutated version of the virus might not be covered by the vaccine were somewhat quieted Wednesday. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna reported its clinical trials have confirmed its updated COVID vaccine will generate a strong immune response against variant BA.2.86. The new variant has generated intense monitoring by scientists and public health experts, even though it is still rare in the U.S.

The CDC said Wednesday it has not accelerated the vaccination campaign due to the emergence and potential risk of BA.2.86. “The current increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States are not being driven by BA.2.86 and instead are being caused by other predominantly circulating viruses,” the agency stated.

The CDC is publishing weekly updates on the variant as monitoring of its spread continues. As of Aug. 30 the variant had been identified in at least four states in the U.S. in samples from either people or wastewater.

Most widely circulating omicron variants feature a small handful of mutations that make each one slightly different from the last. But BA.2.86 features at least 30 mutations that separate it from other omicron strains — potentially giving the virus greater infectivity by being able to dodge a person’s existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

Dr. Scott Roberts, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist said recently that the new booster won’t be an exact match for the variant that now accounts for the largest share of COVID cases in Georgia and the U.S. — an omicron offshoot known as EG.5 that accounts for an estimated 22% of cases nationally. But, the vaccine formula, while designed earlier this year to match a different omicron variant, is still expected to be effective against newer variants, he said.

The coronavirus has proven slippery to pin down, throwing out a rogue’s gallery of mutations that makes it hard to know where to aim the next vaccine.

“The two strains, EG.5 and XBB.1.5, are not identical, but they’re pretty close,” said Roberts said in an article published on Yale Medicine news, “My strong suspicion is that, given the genetic similarities, there will still be a good degree of protection from the booster.”

Reporters Helena Oliviero and Donovan Thomas contributed to this report

A refresher: How COVID-19 tests work

When should you test? If you have symptoms, test immediately. If you do not have symptoms but have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, wait at least 5 full days after your exposure before taking a test.

As explained by the Food and Drug Administration, there are two types of tests:

PCR tests are the “gold standard” test done by a laboratory and are more likely to detect the virus than antigen or rapid tests. PCR test samples are usually be taken by a healthcare provider and sent to a lab. Results may take up to 3 days.

Antigen tests are rapid tests that can be done at home and produce results in 15-30 minutes.

Positive antigen results are very accurate and reliable. However antigen tests are less likely to detect the virus than PCR tests —especially early in an infection or in people who do not have symptoms. For that reason, the FDA recommends people who get negative results with an at-home test use multiple tests over a certain time period, such as 2-3 days.

If your at-home antigen tests gives a positive result, it means you most likely have the virus and should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to stay home, isolate from others, and seek follow-up care with a health care provider.

If your test gives a negative result, test again 48 hours after the first negative test, for a total of at least two tests. If you get a negative result on the second test and you are still concerned that you could have COVID, take a third test 48 hours later or consider getting a PCR lab test from a health provider.

Options for getting a COVID test

COVID variants change, and different brands of tests have different quality. But many existing at-home test brands are still good at detecting COVID. The American Medical Association recently touted a new test by the company Lucira (advertised at $35 online) that can test for both seasonal flu and COVID. According to Andrea Garcia, a vice president at the AMA, a negative test result from that test was 100% accurate, and a positive test result was 88% likely to be accurate. (With some other tests, a positive test result is more likely to be accurate. With a negative result, it may be that the test didn’t pick up an existing infection.)

Personal test kits may be expired, so check the date.

Where to test

At-home tests are in high demand and can be found, though they are no longer federally subsidized to all customers. They can also be purchased online for $10-$35, mostly averaging $25.

The Georgia DPH offers free in-person testing locations across the state. However, check the hours as they are often limited.

Click here for a longer refresher on COVID-19 symptoms, masks and vaccines.