Health News

Children’s Egleston hospital has closed. New Blank hospital is open; patients en route

Drivers asked to avoid the area Sunday: Areas affected include Brookhaven, Atlanta and northern Decatur.
This sign is one of several this week warning drivers that on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, starting at 7 a.m. and for the next 12 hours, every child receiving care at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston at the Emory University Campus will be moved one by one by ambulance to a new hospital about 5 miles to its northwest. The new facility is at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road, and is called the Arthur M. Blank Hospital. State and local police will be watching traffic but do not yet plan to close roads. Instead, motorists are advised to avoid the area Sunday. The move is to include roughly 310 children, from those in the ICU and the emergency room to those in regular medical beds and getting chemotherapy. (Ariel Hart/AJC)

Credit: Ariel Hart

Credit: Ariel Hart

This sign is one of several this week warning drivers that on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, starting at 7 a.m. and for the next 12 hours, every child receiving care at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston at the Emory University Campus will be moved one by one by ambulance to a new hospital about 5 miles to its northwest. The new facility is at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road, and is called the Arthur M. Blank Hospital. State and local police will be watching traffic but do not yet plan to close roads. Instead, motorists are advised to avoid the area Sunday. The move is to include roughly 310 children, from those in the ICU and the emergency room to those in regular medical beds and getting chemotherapy. (Ariel Hart/AJC)
By
Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE: Children’s Healthcare at Egleston’s ER has now closed, as of 7 a.m. Sunday. Emergency patients should now head to the brand-new Arthur M. Blank Hospital at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road. Other drivers should avoid the area between the two.

Original story:

Atlanta-area drivers beware: Ambulances will be moving an entire hospital’s population on Sunday.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta built a new hospital, and Sunday is moving day. The date was settled and extensive plans made before Hurricane Helene appeared.

Ambulances will ferry hundreds of patients one-by-one to the new location about 5 miles away until the old hospital is empty.

ExploreFirst look at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s massive new hospital

Routes and fallback routes have been mapped for miles around and between Emory University’s main campus bordering north Decatur and the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital on the corner of North Druid Hills Road and I-85.

Hospital leaders are urgently asking people to avoid this area, which includes a large swath stretching from the Emory University and Toco Hill areas to the new hospital. This includes Clairmont, Lavista and North Druid Hills roads.

While there are no plans to block off streets, local police and Georgia State patrol will be on hand along the route to help limit unnecessary vehicles.

The train of ambulances is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and keep going for 12 straight hours, until every patient is gone from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

The patients include the most frail, from those in the ICU and the emergency room to those in regular medical beds and chemotherapy patients. The smoother traffic is for them, the better.

ExploreChildren’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday

For families who realize Sunday that they need to go to the hospital, patients should go to Egleston before 7 a.m., or the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital after 7 a.m. The new hospital’s address is 2220 North Druid Hills Road NE in Atlanta.

Children’s other two hospital campuses, Scottish Rite and Hughes Spalding, will remain open as usual.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Leonard Zimmerman Jr.

‘Just a chaotic mess.’ Helene brought deadly damage to Augusta area
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rescue missions after Helene's flooding include dozens stranded on Tennessee hospital...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Middle age shouldn’t be a drag. How a ‘chrysalis’ mind-set can help.
How useful are cognitive tests? The answer might surprise you
Can I do a specimen test at home instead of a colonoscopy?
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents