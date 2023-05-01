AMC site redevelopment ban extended 180 days

The Atlanta City Council Monday extended a city-imposed moratorium on the former Atlanta Medical Center property an additional 180 days. With the vote, it will be October 2023 until owner Wellstar Health System can do anything new with the land, one year after the hospital’s closure.
The Atlanta City Council first voted to extend the mayor’s redevelopment ban an additional 180 days or six months in October of 2022, until April 2023.
City leaders have said that the moratorium gives leaders and the community time to address the AMC’s closure. With the ban, the City Planning department must refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, re-platting or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land that are part of the AMC campus.
The land lies within several zoning regulations including, the C-1 Community Business District, C-2 Commercial Service District, C-4 Central Area Commercial Residential District and the Beltline Overlay District and Beltline Affordable Workforce Housing Districts.
