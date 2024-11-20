Pratt told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday “I had a low-grade fever and just thought it was the stomach flu and it just progressively got worse each and every day.” She sought medical treatment at her hospital on Oct. 21, where she was admitted and remained for three days. She continues to recover from her illness, according to the lawsuit.

She tested positive for shiga toxin-producing E. coli, and was contacted and questioned by the health department, which confirmed she had eaten Grimmway Farms’ carrots prior to her illness onset. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a nationwide investigation into an outbreak of E. coli O121: H9 has been traced back to organic carrots from Grimmway Farms.

Grimmway Farms has recalled the carrots, which included whole and baby organic carrots sold in bags under multiple brand names including 365, Cal-Organic, Nature’s Promise, O-Organics, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans, among others.

The carrots are no longer in stores, but the CDC is warning consumers to not eat recalled bagged carrots, and to check their refrigerators or freezers and throw away any carrots that fit the description.

The recalled organic baby carrots have best-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, according to the FDA.

The lawsuit claims that as of Nov. 18, the date of the filing, there have been 39 reported cases of illness across 18 states, 15 of those individuals have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

As of Monday federal investigators listed no cases under investigation in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Georgia Department of Public Health to ask for an update. As of Wednesday, the DPH still reports no cases in Georgia.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.